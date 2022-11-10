Sabotage on the Nord Stream (SP) and Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipelines has exacerbated the situation on the energy market. This was announced on November 10 at Gazprom.

“In September, an unprecedented sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines further aggravated the situation on the energy market,” the company’s Telegram channel says.

Gazprom noted that the transformation of the global energy system is accompanied by crisis phenomena, namely, an unprecedented rise in prices, the redirection of gas supplies and a decrease in its consumption.

The company also drew attention to the fact that against the backdrop of rising gas prices in Europe, there was a reorientation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to the European market.

“At the same time, a significant part of the increase in LNG supplies to Europe was provided by redirecting LNG batches, and not by increasing its production. In fact, this has led to a shortage of energy resources in other countries,” the company added.

Summing up the results of 2022, Gazprom came to the conclusion that in most countries the focus on decarbonization has faded into the background.

“Energy security and availability of energy resources have again become a priority,” the article emphasizes.

The company believes that the role of natural gas in the global energy mix will continue to grow.

“China will play a key role in increasing energy consumption, including gas,” Gazprom added.

A gas leak at SP and SP-2 was discovered on 26 September. As noted by the Swedish authorities, two explosions were recorded in the area of ​​gas pipelines. Four days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Anglo-Saxons (USA and Great Britain) switched to sabotage by organizing an explosion on international gas pipelines. Denmark, Sweden and Germany launched an investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines. The Russian Federation was not allowed to see him, but Gazprom specialists were able to inspect the damaged pipes.

European countries began to refuse energy from the Russian Federation as part of anti-Russian sanctions against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donbass. Attempts to replace Russian fuel and an unbalanced green policy have led to a sharp increase in gas prices, higher prices for electricity, production and products in European countries.

Back in April, Putin noted that the refusal of a number of Western countries to partner with Russia, as well as part of Russian energy resources, had already hit Western countries: prices were rising everywhere, inflation was going through the roof.