Gazprom: Gas pumping through Sudzha remains at 42.3 million cubic meters

Gas pumping through the gas metering station (GMS) “Sudzha”, which is located near the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region, remains at the usual level of 42.3 million cubic meters. This was reported with reference to the words of the official representative of Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov RIA Novosti.

The Ukrainian side still rejects the application for the GIS “Sokhranovka” because it does not control the receiving station. Thus, the situation with Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is stable.

Since the beginning of the year, gas pumping has consistently remained at a level above 40 million cubic meters per day, but from August 7 to 12, when fighting took place in the area of ​​the city, it decreased slightly.

Earlier it became known that Slovakia remains the only European country for which gas supplies from Russia via transit through Ukraine remain the key route for obtaining it.

Hungary, which also depends on Russian gas, can also receive it via Turkish Stream. However, if supplies via Ukraine are stopped, its capacity may not be sufficient for Slovak needs.