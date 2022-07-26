Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline will be reduced to 20% of the maximum capacity from 07:00 Moscow time on Wednesday, July 27, according to Gazprom’s Telegram channel.

“Due to the end of the time between overhauls before overhaul (in accordance with the instructions of Rostekhnadzor and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom stops the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya CS. The daily output of the Portovaya CS from 07:00 Moscow time on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters. m per day,” the statement said.

The reduction in the capacity of the pipeline is due to the shutdown of another turbine. The timing of the transfer by Siemens of the repaired turbine from Canada to Gazprom is unclear.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another Siemens turbine at the Portovaya compressor station. This was explained by the end of the time between overhauls before the overhaul.

In June, gas pipeline pumping was also partially reduced due to the lack of a Siemens turbine, which Canada refused to return to the Russian side after maintenance due to sanctions. As a result, gas supplies were reduced. On July 17, it became known that the Canadian side nevertheless sent equipment to Germany.

On July 21, Vice-Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habek announced that the turbine had been delivered to Germany, but refused to talk about the details of the transportation. The turbine was supposed to be sent to Russia on July 23, but this was not possible.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the turbine for Nord Stream would be installed after all the formalities and debugging of the technological process.

He also recalled that Russia has always fulfilled its agreements on fuel supplies, even in the most difficult times, by continuing to supply gas to the EU. At the same time, he stressed that the decline in supplies is due to illegal restrictions imposed by the Europeans, and in particular the FRG.