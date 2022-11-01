President Putin said that Gazprom examined the sites of the explosion at Nord Stream

“Gazprom” was admitted to survey the sites of undermining the Nord Stream gas pipelines. As a result of the inspection, funnels with a depth of three and five meters were found. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference following trilateral talks in Sochi with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The transcript of the conversation with journalists was published on the official site Kremlin.

According to the head of state, the head of the company, Alexei Miller, told him that Gazprom was allowed to be examined on the morning of October 31. At the sites of the explosions, experts found two craters three and five meters deep.

A pipe 40 meters long was torn out. The gap is, in total, the pipes have diverged 259 meters, in my opinion. And this piece of the pipe, which was torn out, was bent 90 degrees and thrown 40 meters to the side, just in the direction of Nord Stream-2, which also turned out to be damaged, apparently, by this explosion, and fragments, the remains of this pipe . So this is clearly a terrorist attack. See also Meat, prices up 20% but not just because of the war Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Incident investigation

On October 28, the Swedish Security Service, with the support of the country’s military department, will conduct an additional investigation into the circumstances of sabotage on gas pipelines. As part of the investigation, an additional inspection of the scene will also be carried out.

As stated by the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, the EU has no evidence regarding who carried out the explosions at Nord Stream.

On October 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the involvement of British military specialists in the explosion. According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, they are in Ukraine and coordinate attacks on Russian facilities – the speaker of the defense department also announced their involvement in the attack on Sevastopol.

Pipeline repair

The damaged strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines are filled with sea water for a long distance. According to the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to repair them, a significant part of the pipe will need to be cut off and replaced. Considering the speed with which the gas pipelines were losing pressure, it can be understood that there was a complete rupture of the pipe.

This means that the pipe is currently filled with sea water for a very long distance, in particular towards Russia. This is an unprecedented state of emergency, unprecedented terrorist acts. Experts say that in order to restore work after such a terrorist attack, it is necessary to actually cut off a large piece of pipe at a great distance and actually build a new section. Alexey Miller Head of Gazprom

The German government said that after the explosions at Nord Stream 2, it would be impossible to use the second string of the gas pipeline, and called the pipeline unsuitable for supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin also believes that after the incident, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will most likely never be launched.

Sten Ussing, a specialist at the Danish engineering company COWI, believes that the Nord Stream pipeline is in need of repair. He came to this conclusion after examining the footage of the damage. Ussing believes that the pipeline may not rust due to the low oxygen content of the water at a depth of 80 meters. In addition, it can be expected that corrosion inside the pipe “will also be limited.”

The engineer also admitted that areas at some distance from the scene of the accident could have been damaged due to a pressure surge after the explosion. However, he believes they can be removed by raising the pipe a little above the seabed. After that, divers-welders can weld a new piece of pipe.

“Finally, the pipeline is emptied, the outlets are cleaned of dirt and soot, blown and dried – and that’s it, you can supply gas again,” Ussing said, suggesting that this work can be completed in a few months.