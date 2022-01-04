Gazprom and the gas company DEPA have agreed on the price of gas for supplies to Greece. Pricing for 2022 will depend in part on the oil index. This was reported by the newspaper with reference to the DEPA message. Naftemboriki…

During months of negotiations, the companies managed to agree on the terms of gas supplies until 2026. This is the expiration date of the contract. DEPA considered the agreement beneficial for the Greek market. According to the Greek newspaper, pricing will be determined by 80 percent of the spot gas prices in the Dutch hub and 20 percent by the oil index. The Greek company believes that without taking into account the latter factor, the cost of gas supplies would have grown significantly.

Until 2026, DEPA will continue to receive two billion cubic meters of gas per year. The terms of the agreement will allow the Greek company to provide more discounts for households in the coming months and help overcome a period of soaring gas prices.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not cut gas prices for Greece. He noted that natural gas prices are stable under the existing contracts.