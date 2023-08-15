Ivan Gazidis, former CEO of AC Milan, gave an interview to ‘Business of Sport’. Here is a preview here

Ivan Gazidismanaging director of the Milan for four years, from 2018 to 2022gave an interview to ‘business of sports‘. While awaiting the complete publication, here is an important preview of Gazidis’ words on his previous AC Milan experience.

Milan, the memories of the former CEO Gazidis — “The most iconic sporting moment I’ve been involved in for me remains the Scudetto won with Milan. The images of the party in the streets of the city fail to describe what it really was. All Milan it was closed, and we couldn’t move by bus”.



