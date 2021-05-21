The sports director of the GAZFIGHT organization Alexei Titov substantiated the changes in the main card of the boxing tournament, which will be held on the evening of May 21 at the Khimki basketball center.

Initially, it was assumed that in one of the fights there would be a competition between Artyom Hovhannisyan and a boxer from Venezuela Juan Ruiz. However, the opponent of the Russian athlete could not come to the country, since he did not change his passport in time.

“We originally planned a Venezuelan Ruiz for Hovhannisyan, but his passport ran out on May 1. We were aware of this issue. He, of course, began to change it in advance and had to change it before departure. He had a comfortable time. This is a purely “Latinos theme”. Every day he was told: “tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow.” It got to the point that we could no longer wait, we set a deadline, and at the same time we had a replacement for the Argentinean Maciel, ”he quotes REN TV Titov.

When the deadline set for Ruiz expired, Argentine boxer Javier Francisco Maciel sent a photo to the tournament organizers confirming that he weighs 73.5 kilograms. However, upon arrival in Russia, the athlete showed a result of 4 kilograms more, which is why Oganesyan eventually had to refuse to participate in the tournament.

“They bought him a ticket, he flew out. He had a long flight, for two days he flew from Buenos Areis to Istanbul, then to Stockholm. Upon arrival in Moscow, he was weighed – he was 77.600, and should have weighed 71.500. Hovhannisyan did not agree to box with such a big advantage. His team refused – this pair had to be removed, ”- said the sports director of GAZFIGHT.

As a result, the organizers made a decision, according to which the title fight of the undercard will be a duel in which Vasily Voitsekhovsky and Kabiru Tovalavi will meet.

On the same day, boxer Oleg Misyura won by technical knockout over Batal Chezhia in the framework of the GAZFIGHT tournament. Thus, the athlete became the new champion of Russia in the second middle weight. In the third round, Chezhia was knocked down, but rose. Misyura pinched the enemy near the ropes and hit him twice in the body, after which Chezhia could no longer continue the fight.

The tournament started on May 21. The event will host the world’s first bridgerwaite bout (from 90.7 kg to 101.6 kg). Russian boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov will fight for the WBC silver belt.

According to the supervisor of the fight, member of the WBC (World Boxing Council) management board Elena Semenishina, the WBC Silver belt, for which athletes will fight, is one of the most important in the WBC hierarchy. She stressed that after the winner of the fight is announced, he will meet in the ring for the world title.

The REN TV channel will broadcast live. It will start on May 21 at 23:00 Moscow time.