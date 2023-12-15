Employees of the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have nothing to pay their salaries, reports December 15 Gazeta Wyborcza with reference to the head of the chancellery, Jan Grabec.

According to him, the current situation was caused by a poorly planned budget by the administration of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, high salaries and 100 new employees hired during the election campaign.

“The first budget review in the Prime Minister's Office brings surprising data. It turns out that the office run by the former prime minister will not have enough funds to pay employees' salaries in December. 3 million zlotys are missing. We are talking primarily about the salaries of officials who deal with the country’s security and relations with other states,” Grabec said at a press conference, reviewing the financial data of the office of the previous prime minister.

On December 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda swore in Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a new cabinet of ministers. On December 12, deputies of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) voted for a vote of confidence in the Tusk government. It replaced the cabinet of ministers of Mateusz Morawiecki.

On December 15, Tusk announced that the European Union would unfreeze €5 billion intended for Poland. The funds will be allocated from the coronavirus recovery fund. They were blocked due to claims about compliance with European rule of law.