Composition shows Joe Biden, current president of the United States, from the Democratic Party, and former president Donald Trump, from the Republican Party. Both will be running for president in this year's US elections | Photo: EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/Chris Kleponis

A People's Gazette is launching a Quiz about the American electionswhich will be held this year, on November 5th, and will pit candidates Joe Biden, current president, from the Democratic Party, against former president Donald Trump, from the Republican Party.

O Quiz brings 11 questions on essential topics in this year's electoral dispute, from carrying weapons to reducing taxes, including issues such as abortion and gender transition.

After answering the 11 questionsthe reader will receive the result indicating whether they have more affinity with the Republican Party or the Democratic Party.

Furthermore, just enter your email to receive an exclusive ebook telling the history of American parties, from the 18th century to the present day.