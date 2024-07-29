Gaza’s Daily Bread: Panic, Chaos, Devastation and Death

Many front pages of national newspapers, and not only, today feature the photos of the 12 children and adolescents killed by a Lebanese missile while they were playing on a football field in the Druze city of Majdal Shams. An unusual attack, as well as inexplicable, since the one hit in the heart was the Druze community of the Golan which, unlike the one resident in Israel, whose members have been citizens by law alone since 1952, He refused the citizenship offered to him by the Jewish state in 1982, always claiming his belonging to the Arab-speaking community, and above all to the Syrian motherland, even though Israel has recognized a series of rights that other Arab-speaking minorities do not have.

As observed by the correspondent of Ansa and Limes from Beirut, Lorenzo Trombetta, interviewed this morning on Radio3. “It is strange that Hezbollah wanted to hit a Druze community that historically is not in its favor, but certainly is not its enemy. It does not make much sense in the rhetoric of the Lebanese group to hit Syrian Arabs who have lived in Israeli territory for half a century.” Trombetta also added: “There is talk of human error on the part of Hezbollah. There is even talk of other entities that wanted to somehow incite the Druze community against Hezbollah, or against Israel.” A careful analyst of the Middle East, according to him it is unlikely that the escalation on the ground will follow the visible one of words.

The Golan Heights, rich in water, ski resorts, wineries, trekking trails and tourist facilities, It is worth remembering that they belong de iure to Syria, although they became de facto Israeli following the Six-Day War of 1967, during which they were occupied and then unilaterally annexed to the Jewish state in 1981. An annexation that, like that of the occupied territories of the West Bank, is condemned and not recognized by the international community. The attack on the Majdal Shams soccer field, for which Hezbollah continues to deny any responsibility, is the deadliest to have occurred in the Golan Heights since last October, and brings the total number of people killed since October 7 on the Israeli side of the border, including at least 21 soldiers.

In Lebanon, on the other hand, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, from October to June at least 543 Lebanese were killed by Israeli attacks. Also striking is the large amount of space given to the news of the 12 murdered Druze children, for whom there was unanimous condemnation by all political factions, both Italian and European, exemplary punishments were called for, the press published photos and recounted their short, broken lives. Something that cannot be said to have ever been done during the genocide in Gaza, for the tens of thousands of children torn to pieces every day by the Israeli army. Not only is there no space for photos and biographies for them, but not even for the news of their deaths. In fact, for months the public information service, Rai, both on the radio and on the news of the various television channels, has no longer mentioned the daily carnage that the Israeli army commits in Gaza.

This morning too, during the Radio3 Mondo press review, the host Luigi Spinola glossed over with ineffable grace the umpteenth massacre of 60/70 Palestinian civilians murdered yesterday by the Israelis, most of whom were women and children. While he vigorously highlighted all the news reporting the murder of the 12 little Druze. Yet, the international press review is done by reading the headlines of online newspapers, not just the paper ones, mostly aligned with the mainstream. In his reading, it is the “transversal headline” of the fear of “total war” that emerges, together with the negotiations, the threat of the widening of the conflict, Erdogan’s statements, the position of Iran and the “anger and pain” of the Druze community.

A rage, that Druze, in truth aimed above all at the Israeli government and its extremist ministers, who did not even want to be at the funeral and who yesterday showed up uninvited, receiving boos and accusations. But beware of giving too much prominence to this detail: the Zionist narrative that must pass is that there has been a “blood pact” between the Druze community and the Jews since 1948, the year in which they fought alongside the Jews, contributing to the birth of Israel.

The Israeli army, in response, struck seven strategic locations in Lebanon with its drones a few hours later. According to Lebanese sources, Israel is reportedly carrying out heavy bombing today in the town of Houla, less than a kilometer from the border with Galilee. The risk that Israel’s reaction will spill over, despite an ongoing “brain storm” of international diplomacy to avert it, is palpable. Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced that several flights at Beirut airport have been cancelled or delayed. Air France and the low-cost company Transavia France have suspended their flights between Paris and Beirut, along with Royal Jordanian, the national airline of the Kingdom of Jordan; the same thing had been done hours earlier by the German Lufthansa.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Lebanon, and the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, urged both Israel and Hezbollah to hold back and “end the exchange of attacks” that could “trigger a larger conflagration that would engulf the entire region in catastrophe”. An escalation could in fact have even more serious consequences than what is happening in Gaza, due to Hezbollah’s greater military capacity and the greater support it receives from Iran.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, The extermination of Palestinians continues unabated. The Israeli Air Force claims to have hit 35 targets in the last 24 hours alone, “killing many people in Rafah and Khan Younis.”The Health Ministry confirmed that in the past 24 hours, more than 70 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 300 have been injured across the Strip.

The ones that are hit the most are the schools, or rather, what remains of the schools, crowded with desperate refugees who no longer know where to go. Schools used as field hospitals and shelters for families and civilians, targeted and bombed by the Israelis with the usual excuse, never supported by a single shred of evidence: “they are a Hamas den”. With my thoughts turned to the 12 poor innocents murdered in Golan, I want to remember the over 10,000 very young Palestinian students mercilessly killed by the Israelis since October 7, along with over 400 teachers. Remember that according to the UN, over 76 percent of Gaza’s schools need “complete reconstruction or major rehabilitation” to be functional, and that Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s schools have “eroded the foundations for sustainable social growth”.

In these hours Palestinians are fleeing Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps again after the Israeli army issued further evacuation orders. According to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, only 14 percent of the Gaza Strip is not affected by these recurring mass displacements. Most of the displaced population is heading towards the town of Deir el-Balah, which is already packed with displaced families and where there is not enough space or resources to accommodate more people. As Al Jazeera field correspondent Hani Mahmoud reports from Deir el-Balah,

“The attacks on schools over the past two days have destroyed any sense of safety left for people staying in evacuation centers and pushed people into further internal forced displacement. There is literally nowhere safe in Gaza.” Meanwhile, “the Israeli army continues to pound the central area with heavy artillery and air strikes focused mainly on the Bureij refugee camp in the eastern part of the central area.” Separate attacks are ongoing in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, which has been the target of recurrent and systematic home demolitions. In Khan Younis, the situation inside Nasser Hospital is catastrophic. Many of the bodies brought to the hospital, literally in pieces in bags, are impossible to identify. To date, at least 39,330 Palestinians have been killed, more than half of them children, and nearly 91,000 have been injured, to which at least 15,000 are missing.

The devastation and destruction of all Palestinian livelihoods and social service infrastructure also includes the main drinking water reservoir in Rafah. In a video shared on his personal account, which went viral on X, an Israeli soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps is seen bragging while blowing up the water reservoir in the Tel Sultan neighborhood (Hot link to video: https://rb.gy/zyj8h0). According to Haaretz, the Israeli military is investigating the action, which constitutes a grave and clear violation of international law. “The alleged crime was committed by soldiers of the 401st Brigade last week, with the approval of the brigade commanders.”

The soldier who uploaded the video of the explosion accompanied it with the caption: “Destruction of the Tal as-Sultan water tank in honor of Shabbat”, in reference to Saturday, the Jewish day of rest. The list of violations of international law committed by Israel and its army is as long as that of violations of human rights and war crimes, which the courts responsible for enforcing them have spent themselves in vain to stop, attracting as their only response the accusation of anti-Semitism by Israel and the United States. The good news is that the justice machine in The Hague is back in full swing: the Labour government of Sir Keir Starmer has withdrawn its appeal to the International Criminal Court against the request for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a position “inherited” from the previous Sunak government. “The request for a warrant is a matter for the court to decide”.