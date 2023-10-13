“Let’s go? Where to? On the street? It’s too dangerous to go out. And it is just as dangerous to stay at home.” Farah Abu Abed responds to this newspaper’s call with an exhausted voice, after several days of continuous bombings on the Gaza Strip that can be heard in the background of this choppy conversation. She is furious after the Israeli ultimatum, which demands the population of the northern Strip, where she and her family are located, to move south within 24 hours. For this 30-year-old woman, leaving everything and fleeing would mean traveling more than 20 kilometers, probably on foot, because there are no vehicles for everyone, along bombed roads, without any assurance that they will not be targeted, and taking care of children and elderly with reduced mobility. In Abu Abed’s head and in that of thousands of Gazans, a word was repeated this Friday: “Nakba”, catastrophe in Arabic, a concept that refers to the forced displacement of 750,000 Palestinians with the creation in 1948 of the State of Israel.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” Kholoud Sayed repeated this Friday morning from her apartment in Gaza City, where she locked herself in on Saturday with her husband and three children after the bloody attack by Hamas, which caused the death of 1,300 Israelis. “They want to keep our land again, like in 1948. And the world watches and does nothing, it doesn’t stop them. I can’t express how I feel, I’m desperate and I haven’t slept a wink for a week. “I want to sleep and stop thinking.” Hours later, a laconic WhatsApp message announces: “Finally, we are at a friend’s house in the south, we decided to run away and wait.”

Nobody goes anywhere. The medical staff is committed to the end with the sick and, furthermore, we have nowhere to go Medhat Abbas, Palestinian doctor

Israel has given 24 hours for 1.1 million Gazans to leave their homes and shelters and go to the southern part of the Strip, towards Egypt, if they want to save their lives. This implies the displacement of half of the population of this small enclave of 365 square kilometers in area. In the northern part of the Strip is the largest hospital in Gaza, Al Shifa, which is overwhelmed by the large number of wounded, which is already close to 7,000, and has had to take bodies out to the parking lot because there is no room in its morgue either. “No one is going anywhere. The medical staff is fully committed to the sick and, furthermore, we have nowhere to go,” Medhat Abbas, general director of the Ministry of Health in Gaza and former doctor at this health center, told this newspaper.

The situation you describe is difficult to imagine: a crowded hospital where patients are placed on the floor of operating rooms and emergency rooms, doctors are overwhelmed by the lack of medicines, supplies and clean water, and generators are about to shut down. collapse, which could cause the death of some connected patients. For example, people on dialysis and babies in incubators. “We need them to open the border now. Let doctors and fuel come in, let extremely serious patients leave. We can’t hold out much longer. We have experienced many terrible things, but nothing like this,” Abbas pleads.

“Death warrant”

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that the Israeli demand is ““a death sentence” for many patients. In a statement, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), present in Gaza, has condemned the Israeli ultimatum to the inhabitants of the northern Strip. “It represents an attack on medical care and violates any principle of humanity. We are talking about more than a million human beings. The violence we are seeing is unprecedented. Gaza is being devastated and thousands of people are dying. “This must end now,” the NGO requested.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated territories in the world (about 5,500 people per square kilometer, that is, more than 60 times the average in Spain) and half of the population is under 18 years old. Their lives are marked by the conflict and the Israeli blockade, imposed in 2007, when Hamas took power. Most of them have never set foot outside this small enclave where there is a lack of air and opportunities to work, where the options of building a decent future or having some leisure are almost nil. The UN defines the blockade as “collective punishment” and its secretary general, António Guterres, has declared that these restrictions are contrary to international humanitarian law.

“It is another Nakba. It’s inhuman, there are no words,” Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR). 70% of Gaza’s inhabitants are refugees or descendants of these people who had to leave their homes 75 years ago. “I’m not going anywhere,” adds this lawyer, whose family has been in Gaza for generations, in a tired voice.

The Palestinians interviewed by this newspaper this Friday indicated that for now the movement towards the south is not massive and that “hundreds of people” have taken the path towards the south. “The fear in Gaza, where 70% of the population is refugees, is that this is the first step to expel the population to Egypt. “Many fear another permanent expulsion,” the British NGO said in a statement. Medical Aid for Palestinians, that provides health aid in the occupied territories.

Georgette Mohammed has been sheltering in her uncle’s house all week along with 150 other people. They are crammed into four small apartments in conditions that worsen every day. The news also reaches them in dribs and drabs. “Media linked to Hamas say that this news [la advertencia de evacuación por parte de Israel como antesala de una posible invasión terrestre] it is false. It’s true? It’s happening? “I don’t know what to believe, but for now we are going to stay here,” she says, shocked, in a call from this newspaper.

Communications with Gaza worsen hour by hour. Since Wednesday, the Strip has no electricity, after Israel cut off the supply and the local power station stopped working due to lack of fuel, and internet connections are very unstable, since the local telecommunications company has been bombed. The inhabitants of the enclave are increasingly misinformed and isolated, among their own families and friends and with their contacts outside Gaza. Trying to reach someone by phone can take hours.

These Israeli announcements are the excuse for new massacres. Then they will argue: ‘we told them to leave’ Ahmed Hamdan, Palestinian-Spanish

“I have been seeing atrocities all week and I am very afraid for my family. I am thinking of moving her to the south, because I have already lost several relatives this week,” explains Mohammed Abed, a photographer for a news agency. “I’m working like an animal, I don’t feel anything, I don’t think… I’m like a robot. Right now, there is no safe place in Gaza: if you stay home, they will kill you; If you go out into the street, they kill you too. So, I better keep working and at least try to tell what happens,” he says.

International law establishes that civilians who cannot or will not flee remain civilians and cannot be targeted. And that the attacking forces must take all possible precautions to avoid loss of lifeincluding canceling an attack.

For the Hamdan family, the last hope is the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem. The parents, both university professors, and their seven children are Spanish and for days they have been waiting for news about a possible evacuation, as was already organized in the Israeli offensive of 2014. Ahmed, one of the children of the family, who has been living for some years in Valencia, he feels short of breath when he doesn’t hear from his parents for hours.

“Our house in Beit Hanun, in the north of the Strip, was bombed on Monday and since then they have changed shelters twice. I can barely talk to them and the bombings don’t stop. How are they going to go out on the street like this? And besides, where would they go?,” she wonders. “These Israeli announcements are the excuse for new massacres. Then they will argue: ‘We told them to leave.’

