Gazan Ministry of Health: twenty patients sent to Egypt for treatment

Twenty seriously ill patients from Gaza have been allowed to go to Egypt for emergency treatment. The Gazan Ministry of Health reported this on Friday.

The patients will go to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Friday morning. Among the twenty people mentioned is also a one-month-old girl who has a head injury.

Gaza medical officials, including Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital Medical Director Marwan al-Hams, have repeatedly called for patients with serious medical conditions to be allowed to leave Gaza for life-saving treatment outside the besieged area.