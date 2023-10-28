Gaza, Zerocalcare deserts Lucca Comics: “Israel’s patronage represents a problem for me”

“Without beating around the bush: unfortunately the patronage of the Israeli embassy over Lucca Comics represents a problem for me”. Thus Zerocalcare announced the decision to abandon “Lucca Comics & Games”, the large fair dedicated to comics which will start next Wednesday 1st November. Through his Instagram profile, the famous cartoonist spoke on the controversy linked to the patronage of the Israeli embassy in Italy after three weeks of bombing in the Gaza strip.

“At this moment in which two million people are stuck in Gaza who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day, after over 6000 civilian deaths, men, women and children starving and exhausted waiting for the next bombing or invasion of land, while politicians shout on TV that there are no civilians in Gaza and that Gaza must be destroyed, while even the United Nations ask for a ceasefire – the minimum really – which is contemptuously rejected, for me coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I can’t manage”, he wrote in his Instagram stories, saying he was sorry “towards the publishing house, the readers who spent money on trains and accommodation, perhaps to come on purpose, and also for myself , because Lucca for me has always been a gigantic burden but also a moment of warmth and meeting”. “I know that the one on the poster is just a symbol but that symbol for many people dear to me represents at this moment the fear of not seeing the sun rise tomorrow morning, the rubble under which their loved ones are buried, the threat of dying trapped in that open-air prison where so many boys and girls were born and raised without ever being able to leave”, he reiterated, recalling that he was in Gaza “several years ago” and that he met “people who still live there and people who are there go to build solidarity, sports, hip hop and writing projects.”

“When these people ask me how it is possible that a cultural event of this importance does not question the opportunity to collaborate with the representation of a government that is perpetrating war crimes in defiance of international law, I am unable to provide an explanation . I can’t even tell them how sorry I am for not being there and how much this thing tears me apart, if I compare it to the anguish I hear in their voices,” continued Zerocalcare, then quoting the two Israeli authors of the event poster. “It is not a competition of radicalism and on my part there is no lesson or moral judgment towards those who will go to Lucca and will do it in the way they deem most appropriate, above all it is not a protest in the presence of the two authors of the poster Asaf and Tomer Hanuka, who I hope will be able to be there and will feel at home, because I have never thought that peoples and individuals coincided with their governments. I hope that one day there will also be Palestinian cartoonists who cannot leave their country at the moment.”