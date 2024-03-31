This Sunday, March 31, a new round of negotiations began to achieve a truce in Gaza, attended by an Israeli delegation, but not from Hamas. The talks so far show no signs of progressing, with accusations from Israel against the Palestinian group of hardening its requests and accusations from Hamas to Israel of not having a real desire for dialogue. Meanwhile, the WHO reported that the Israeli Army attacked the Al-Aqsa hospital, in the center of the enclave, causing at least four deaths and 17 injuries. This and other Israeli attacks leave 77 Palestinians dead in the last 24 hours in Gaza, according to the local Ministry of Health.

This Sunday, March 31, had been a day awaited by all those who hope for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where more than 32,700 people have died since the start of the war on October 7, according to the Local Ministry of Health, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

An Israeli delegation was present in the morning in Cairo, Egypt, to begin negotiations. However, the first news of the meeting, which was not attended by representatives of the Palestinian group, has revealed more tensions than progress.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had an operation scheduled for Sunday night due to a hernia, accused Hamas during the day of having toughened its requests at the dialogue table.

“While Israel was flexible in its positions during the negotiations, Hamas hardened them,” said the Israeli president, who promised to maintain military pressure on the Islamist group.

The negotiations would aim for a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of 40 of the 130 hostages still being held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The Palestinian group, which has asked in recent weeks for a definitive cessation of attacks and for Israeli troops to withdraw from the territory, has refused to go to Cairo, where Egypt and the United States are mediating to achieve a cessation of hostilities, and has said waiting for an Israeli proposal.





01:55

In fact, a Hamas representative assured the AFP news agency under anonymity that the positions between both sides “are too far apart” and called on the Israeli premier to show his willingness to dialogue. “Netanyahu is neither serious nor interestedand the US Administration does not exert real pressure,” he added regarding Israel's main ally.

WHO denounces attack in hospital; Israel says it destroyed “Islamic Jihad command center”

In recent hours, Israeli attacks in different parts of the Gaza Strip have continued, causing the death of at least 77 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported an attack on the Al-Aqsa hospital, while members of the organization's staff were in the facilities. This public hospital, located in the center of the Strip, is the only one in Deir al-Balah and one of the most important in the area.

“A WHO team was on a humanitarian mission at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza when a camp inside the hospital compound was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Four people were killed and 17 injured,” the director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated that the officials were unharmed and did not give details of the victims.

TO @QUIEN team was on a humanitarian mission at Al-Aqsa Hospital in #Loop, when a tent camp inside the hospital compound was hit by an Israeli airstrike today. Four people were killed and 17 injured. WHO staff are all accounted for. The team was at the hospital assessing the needs… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 31, 2024



In a constant battle for information that has characterized this war, Israel quickly assured that it had been an attack against an alleged command center of the Islamic Jihad – an armed movement allied with Hamas – which was located in the courtyard of the Al hospital. -Aqsa.

“The command center and the terrorists were targeted with precision, with the aim of minimizing damage to uninvolved civilians in the hospital area,” the Israeli military said. “The Al-Aqsa Hospital building was not damaged and its operation was not affected,” he added.

Islamic Jihad had not commented on the matter on Sunday, while Palestinian authorities said the attack hit tents housing civilians, leaving four dead and wounding many more, including four journalists.

I went out to buy medicine at a pharmacy and what I saw broke my heart. Entire streets with buildings were destroyed

Elsewhere in the Strip, Israel has kept up pressure on other hospitals. In Khan Younis, in the south of the Palestinian territory, Israeli forces continued a blockade against the two main hospitals. And in Gaza City, in the north and main city of the enclave, the Israeli Army continued its operations in the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital complex in the entire Gaza Strip.

Residents near the hospital said that Israeli forces have destroyed nearby neighborhoods. “I went out to buy medicine at a pharmacy and what I saw broke my heart. Entire streets with buildings were destroyed,” said Abu Mustafa, 49, by telephone to journalists from the Reuters agency. “It is not a war, it is a genocide,” he added.

Israel claims that Al-Shifa houses Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants and that under the complex there is a network of tunnels of suspected militants. The Islamist group denies, as do the doctors there, that there is any armed presence in the hospital and accuses Israel of committing war crimes, arresting and killing civilians in the facilities.

Meanwhile, tanks bombed areas of central and eastern Gaza.

Calls for resignation against Netanyahu continue

On Sunday, Israel once again witnessed the anger of tens of thousands of protesters who have been calling for the prime minister's resignation for weeks. “Elections!”, “Netanyahu must go!” and “Bring (the hostages) back now!” were some of the chanted slogans.

At the protest there were relatives of the citizens kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 who ask the Government to reach an agreement with the Palestinian group to release their relatives, but also detractors of Netanyahu's management, who consider that both he and his Government have mismanaged the war.

The president seems oblivious to the reproaches. While the demonstration against him was taking place, Netanyahu, who has several court cases against him for corruption and who before the war promoted an unpopular reform of the Justice system for which he was accused of trying to undermine the independence of powers, offered to turn a press conference:

“An election now, in the middle of the war, would paralyze Israel for at least six months. They would paralyze the negotiations for the release of our hostages (…), the first to welcome them would be Hamas,” he assured the media.



Panoramic image of anti-government protesters at a demonstration calling for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign from his government and hold general elections, in front of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, March 31, 2024. REUTERS – Ilan Rosenberg

Nearly 1,140 people were killed and nearly 250 kidnapped and taken to Gaza during the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities. A total of 130 people, almost six months into the war, are still in the hands of Hamas.

The Israeli offensive has caused the death of more than 32,700 people in Gaza and destroyed entire neighborhoods, while the Netanyahu government has justified the war, as well as its resistance to a total pact, with the need to end Hamas and return the hostages home.

However, the number of Hamas members who have died in combat is uncertain. Israel puts them at around 10,000, but it is difficult to corroborate information because Hamas does not publish accounts of its casualties and because of the limited presence of independent press in the area.

Regarding the hostages, Israel has only managed to free three of all those kidnapped with its armed operation and the largest number of hostages who have returned did so through a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas in November (a total of 105), while that four others were unilaterally released by Hamas.

For next week there is a new protest called by the families of the hostages in the streets of Jerusalem.

With Reuters and AFP