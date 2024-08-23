Gaza, White House: “Talks on Gaza were constructive, progress was made”. Egypt to present Hamas with new proposal

The war in the Middle East continues. The White House is mildly optimistic: “Talks on Gaza are constructive, progress has been made.” The Israeli delegation attending the talks in Cairo, led by Mossad chief Dedi Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar, returned to Israel on Thursday evening. Egypt will now send an updated proposal for the Philadelphia Corridor (the buffer zone between Egypt and Israel) to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

White House: ‘Gaza talks constructive, progress made’

“The early signs” are that the talks in Cairo on Gaza are “constructive” and “progress has been made, but both sides need to come together and work toward implementation,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.



New round of talks in Cairo with CIA director on Sunday

A summit on the Gaza ceasefire is scheduled for Sunday in Cairo, attended by CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, and senior officials from Israel and Egypt, Axios reports. The Israeli delegation is hoping that Hamas can join the negotiations so that mediators can conduct proximate talks between the parties in real time.



Israeli delegation leaves Egypt after talks

The Israeli delegation attending the Cairo talks, led by Mossad chief Dedi Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar, returned to Israel on Thursday evening, Ynet reported. Sources familiar with the matter said the meetings were held in a positive and productive spirit and that gaps were narrowed to lead to an effective and speedy summit on Sunday. Hamas is expected to receive updated details of the Israeli proposal from Egypt on Saturday.