The Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwaris coming under increasing pressure from his own military commanders to agree to a ceasefire deal and end the war with Israel, CNN reports, which said a closed-door conference was held on Saturday attended by CIA Director Bill Burns. Sinwar, the main architect of the October 7 massacre in Israel, is not “worried about his mortality,” but is coming under pressure to be blamed for the enormity of the suffering in GazaBurns said at the meeting. US intelligence believes Sinwar is in hiding in the tunnels beneath his hometown, Khan Younis in Gaza, and is the key decision maker for Hamas on whether or not to accept an agreement.

Speaking at Allen & Company’s annual summer retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, Burns — who has been waging feverish negotiations for months as the Biden administration’s point man — said it was up to both the Israeli government and Hamas to use this moment, more than nine months into the war, to reach a ceasefire. The CIA director said the internal pressure Sinwar has now faced for two weeks, with calls from his own senior commanders who are tired of fighting, is unprecedented.