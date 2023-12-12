Gaza War | WSJ: Israel began pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels in Gaza

The operation may take weeks, according to Israeli information, there may still be hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the tunnels.

of Israel armed forces have started pumping seawater into the underground tunnels built by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. An American tells about it The Wall Street Journalwhich bases its information on US official sources briefed by Israel.

The same newspaper already reported a week ago that Israel is planning to fill Hamas's tunnel network with seawater. Now, according to the newspaper, the plan has been put into action, and the whole operation is believed to last weeks.

With Hamas it is believed that there are a total of almost 500 kilometers of tunnel networks in Gaza. A spokesperson for the Israeli Armed Forces did not comment on the newspaper's information.

Hamas has used its tunnel network for, among other things, the transfer of troops and the storage of weapons and ammunition. It is known that there are also command centers in the tunnels, from which the organization can conduct its operations.

According to Israeli information, there are also Israeli and foreign hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the tunnels.

Israel has previously placed five pumps in northern Gaza with which seawater can be pumped into the tunnels. Now two more pumps have been brought to the same place, the newspaper says.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden the administration has raised doubts that pumping water into the tunnels may be an ineffective method, as Hamas has built doors and isolated compartments in its tunnels.

In addition, pumping seawater can spoil the soil. This is what happened in 2015, when Egypt pumped seawater into Hamas' smuggling tunnels, which the organization had dug underground from the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side.

Israel intends to use several methods to destroy the tunnels and the fighters hiding in them. The tunnel network has been bombed from the air, robots, drones and dogs can be sent there, and liquid explosives can be dropped into them.