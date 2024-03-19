Gaza War | WP: Footage casts doubt on Israel's claims of killing journalists

Al-Jazeera reporters Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya and their driver were killed on January 7th.

The Washington Post magazine received the footage taken from the drone casts doubt on the claims of the Israeli Armed Forces that the journalists killed in Gaza in January were terrorists.

In addition, two freelance journalists were wounded in the Israeli armed forces' airstrike. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the attack was carried out because the journalists were a threat to its soldiers.

The newspaper analyzed the footage taken by Thuraya before his death, which does not show, for example, Israeli troops or other military equipment.

On the basis of the analysis, it is not noticeable that either of the al-Jazeera journalists acted in any capacity other than as journalists. Al-Jazeera has denied Israel's claims and calls them attempts to justify the killing of journalists.

of The Washington Post according to the interviewed journalists, the Israeli armed forces have not issued direct prohibitions or restrictions on the use of drones for journalists.

However, one of the interviewees said that he had received informal instructions from an Israeli officer, who warned against using drones. Israel published documents, according to which the journalists were part of terrorist organizations, but their authenticity has not been verified, and the armed forces have not commented on them to the newspaper or provided additional information about them.

The Israeli Armed Forces did not comment on the incident to the newspaper, other than referring to its previous statements.

Israelis justifications for killing journalists are Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Middle East and Africa Coordinator of Sherif Mansour part of a pattern that was noticeable even before the ongoing war.

According to him, Asevoimat avoids responsibility and, among other things, throws out accusations that journalists were terrorists.

Dahdouh had also been given permission to leave Gaza, which, according to the newspaper, would hardly have been granted if Israel had really considered him a terrorist. The Israeli authority in charge of exit permits did not comment on the permit issue.

UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan told The Washington Post in February that suspicion of journalists is not sufficient grounds for killing them. He also demanded an investigation into the background of the bloodshed.

“They (the Israeli armed forces) have an obligation to check things and find out if mistakes have been made here.”

The war between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas is CPJ's 95 journalists and media workers have already been killed. Of these, 90 are Palestinians, two Israelis and three Lebanese. In addition, 16 journalists have been wounded, four are missing and 25 have been arrested.