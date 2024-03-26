Gaza War | Will the UN cease-fire decision lead to anything? Expert: “Harsh state” Israel will hardly obey

According to international law experts, not complying with the decision does not automatically lead to anything.

On Monday The UN Security Council voted in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages in the area.

The resolution was approved by the council with 14–0 votes. The United States abstained.

After the terrorist attack by the extremist organization Hamas in October, the United States has supported Israel militarily and diplomatically by using its veto right in three Security Council cease-fire votes.

Monday's vote has been interpreted as the US turning against Israel. Still, we cannot really speak of any diplomatic tidal wave.

“This was a translation as small as one can translate,” says the docent of international law at the University of Helsinki Immi Tallgren.

Tallgren points out that the United States could take an even stronger position in the context of the UN.

“They didn't vote yes, they just didn't veto.”

Tallgren also notes that the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized right after the vote that it is not a binding resolution. However, there is no clear support for the claim in international law, Tallgren believes.

The UN Security Council can directly obligate UN members, i.e. states. However, in the case of Gaza, the other party is not the state but Hamas. However, according to Tallgren, there is, for example, previous jurisprudence related to Kosovo that the Security Council can bind other parties as well.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield raised her hand as a sign of abstention at Monday's Security Council meeting.

Soon after the Security Council's vote, a minister belonging to Israel's emergency government Benny Gantz stated in the messaging service X, that the UN resolution has no operational significance for Israel.

Tallgren is sure that Israel will not comply with the resolution from Monday. According to him, nothing automatically follows from non-compliance with the resolution.

“There is no police force or bailiff that would go out and punish Israel,” says Tallgren.

Nevertheless, Tallgren does not consider the decision insignificant. The US abstention was the first time the US had sided with Israel during the Gaza conflict.

“ “This was [Yhdysvalloilta] translation as little as possible.”

Ramble the executive director of the UN Federation is on the line Helena Laukko. He says that the resolution does not yet mean a real change to the situation in Gaza.

If Israel really decides not to comply with the Security Council's decision, the Council's options include, for example, economic and trade sanctions, travel bans or arms export bans.

Laukko emphasizes that the use of such sanctions must be decided unanimously. Then the United States' differing view on the binding nature of the decision may come to the fore.

Still, Laukko believes that Israel will now come under even tighter pressure than before. According to him, the country has a lot at stake financially, for example.

“I don't think that Israel can act on its own indefinitely without considering the perspectives of others,” says Laukko.

Laukko emphasizes that the resolution does not impose obligations only on Israel, but also on Hamas.

Supporters of Palestine were also seen at the anti-racism and discrimination demonstration organized in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Tallgren says that real sanctions would require tougher resolutions.

According to him, such a thing could be written on the basis of the seventh chapter of the UN Charter, which provides for actions to be taken to protect peace and security.

In addition, Tallgren says that the language used in Monday's resolution was not quite as decisive as the UN's grit would be enough for.

“A weak state would obey, but a tough state like Israel won't obey if something else doesn't follow,” says Tallgren.

Tallgren's however, more and more people hope for a change in Israel's direction.

The Security Council decision, the US abstention and the International Criminal Court investigation are all signs of efforts to get Israel to reverse course.

However, things do not move quickly and several resolutions are needed.

“This is the UN. This is just as strong as its member states want it to be. The UN is not the problem, the states are,” says Tallgren.