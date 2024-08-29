Gaza War | WHO: Israel agrees to short ceasefires for children’s polio vaccinations

The Gaza War|The cease-fires start on Sunday and last three days at a time, from morning to late afternoon.

Israel has agreed to suspend attacks on the Gaza Strip while UN health officials vaccinate Palestinian children against polio.

The matter has been told by a high-ranking representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to several media, including AFP and For Haaretz.

WHO representative for the Palestinian Territories Rik Peeperkorn according to the Israeli Armed Forces has agreed to three cease-fires lasting three days at a time, during which the vaccinations are to be carried out. According to Haaretz, the fighting would be suspended between six in the morning and three in the afternoon on those days when ceasefires have been agreed upon.

Ceasefires According to Peeperkorn, they will start on Sunday from the central part of the Gaza Strip and move to northern Gaza after the southern part. In each region, fighting is suspended for three days.

“We discussed and agreed (with Israel) that the campaign will start on the first day of September in central Gaza (and continue) for three days. There will be a humanitarian break during the vaccinations,” Peeperkorn said.

If necessary, Israel will agree to one more day, he said.

The extremist organization Hamas has also said it supports a “humanitarian pause”.

According to AFP, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that it is not actually a ceasefire.

Mixed The United States and the EU have expressed their concern about the spread of polio, or polio, in the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian disaster has continued for months. This month, Gaza reported the first case of polio in the region in 25 years. The infected person was an unvaccinated ten-month-old baby.

Organizations under the UN have said they plan to distribute vaccinations to more than 640,000 children in the region.

The poliovirus is highly contagious and is mostly spread through sewage and contaminated water. Sanitation conditions in the Gaza Strip have been alarming since Israel destroyed much of the Gaza Strip’s infrastructure in its attacks against Hamas.

The disease can cause deformities and paralysis in young children, and it can also lead to death.