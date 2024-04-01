Gaza War | White House: Israel agreed to take into account US concerns about the attack on Rafah

Both administrations remain committed to destroying Hamas in Rafah.

Israel is the White House bulletin agreed to take into account US concerns regarding a possible attack on Rafah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with their Israeli counterparts remotely on Monday. It is planned to continue the discussions face to face even next week.

Israel has said that the attack on the city of Rafah is necessary to destroy the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the release, both administrations are still committed to the fact that Hamas must be destroyed in Rafah.

The vast majority of Gaza's civilians have fled to Rafah, and they practically have no other place to escape.

Separately, the news agency Reuters reported, based on its sources, that the United States is planning to send an arms shipment worth 18 billion dollars, or about 17 billion euros, to Israel. The shipment would include, among other things, dozens of F-15 fighters and ammunition.