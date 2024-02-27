Gaza War | WFP: The threat of famine is imminent in northern Gaza

No aid organization has reached the area since January 23.

Gazan the threat of starvation for people still in the north is imminent, the World Food Program (WFP) under the UN warned on Tuesday.

If nothing changes, famine is inevitable in northern Gaza, WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau told the UN Security Council.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said on Tuesday that aid was ready and waiting at the Gaza border.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, as much as 97 percent of Gaza's groundwater is unusable and agricultural production is at the point of collapse.

According to the WFP, more than half a million people are in acute famine in the Gaza Strip, especially in its northern parts. According to the UN, one in six of them is a child under the age of two.

According to the UN, Israel has stopped all aid trucks at the border that have tried to take supplies to the northern part of Gaza. The UN says that up to a thousand trucks would be waiting at the Egyptian border, ready to move to take relief supplies to the people.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure this doesn't happen on our watch,” Skau said, referring to the worsening famine.