Gaza War | Well-known activist Ahed Tamimi is among the prisoners released by Israel

Tamim became one of the symbols of the Palestinian resistance when he slapped an Israeli soldier at the age of 16 in 2017.

One Among the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel on Wednesday is a famous activist Ahed Tamimi22. News agencies and Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Tamim became one of the symbols of the Palestinian resistance when he slapped an Israeli soldier at the age of 16 in 2017 after his 15-year-old cousin was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during a protest. A video of the situation spread widely on social media.

At that time, Tamimi made a deal with the prosecutor, based on which he survived an eight-month prison sentence.

Ahed Tamimi, also known for her curly hair, was released in the occupied West Bank.

Tamimi was arrested again in early November on suspicion of inciting violence against Jewish settlers. British newspaper of The Guardian according to the report, the arrest appears to be related to a publication made from an Instagram account bearing Tamim’s name.

“We have a message for the settler gangs. We are waiting for you in all the cities of Judea. We will slaughter you so that you think Hitler made a joke on you. We will drink your blood and eat your skulls. Come, we are waiting for you,” the publication read, according to Haaretz.

According to The Guardian, Tamim’s family has denied that the publication was written by Ahed. The family has said that either the post was made from an account impersonating Ahed, or Ahed’s own account was hacked. According to the family, the account has been successfully hacked before.

Tamim’s release came at a critical time, as his lawyer said Israel was moving him to indefinite detention without charge or trial.