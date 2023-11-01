Gaza War | Valtonen: There are currently 12 Finnish citizens in Gaza

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that there are 12 Finnish citizens in Gaza.

Oslo

in Gaza there are currently 12 Finnish citizens, says the Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (collect.).

According to Valtonen, Finland is currently working to get the Finns out of the area.

On Wednesday morning, the first people reached Egypt through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza. According to Valtonen, it is positive if the border crossing can be kept open, but did not say more about the situation of the Finns.

Valtonen is currently participating in the Nordic Council session in Oslo. He told about the Finns in Gaza at a press conference, where the Swedish Foreign Minister was also present Tobias BillströmNorwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bjarni Benediktsson.

There are about 200 Norwegians or people with close ties to Norway in Gaza, the Norwegian foreign minister said. Norway is also trying to get its citizens out of Gaza.

The ministers were asked at the press conference whether the countries have planes ready to take citizens out of Gaza.

Swedish Foreign Minister Billström replied that the Swedish government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been warning Swedes against traveling to Gaza for ten years.

“For ten years we have been saying don’t go to Gaza. That’s why we don’t have planes ready to bring people back from Gaza,” he said.

Iceland’s foreign minister said that there are no Icelandic citizens in Gaza.