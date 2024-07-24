Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Gaza War | US Visiting Netanyahu: Gaza Protesters Are Iran’s “Useful Idiots”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza War | US Visiting Netanyahu: Gaza Protesters Are Iran's "Useful Idiots"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called protesters against the war in Gaza “useful idiots” for Iran.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is confident that the release of the hostages taken by the extremist organization Hamas will succeed. According to him, liberation efforts are currently underway.

Speaking in the US Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu also thanked the US president Joe Biden of his efforts to free the hostages.

In his speech, Netanyahu attacked Iran. According to him, Israel, the United States and the Arab world are under the threat of Iran’s “axis of terror”.

“This is not a clash of civilizations. This is a clash between barbarism and civilization,” Netanyahu said.

Protesters opposing the war in Gaza were called Iran’s “useful idiots” by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu during the speech, the Democratic representative of the House of Representatives Rashida Tlaib sat and held up a sign that read “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other, the news channel reported CNN.

Tlaib is Palestinian-American.

In Netanyahu’s opinion, the accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza are “outrageous slanders”. He compared the accusations to historical anti-Semitic lies that led to the Holocaust.

House Democrat Rashida Tlaib held a sign during Netanyahu's speech that read "war criminal" on one side and "guilty of genocide" on the other, CNN reported. Picture: Craig Hudson/Reuters

