Gaza War | US Secretary of Defense Austin: More than 25,000 Palestinian women and children have died in the Israeli attack

Over 25,000 Palestinian women and children killed in Israeli attack on Gaza, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

Austin reported the death toll at a US congressional hearing. According to Austin, Israel must protect the civilians in the region better than at present.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza estimated on Thursday that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive so far. In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 70,000 people have been injured in the attack.

Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023 after the extremist organization Hamas launched an attack on Israel.