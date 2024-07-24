Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Gaza War | US official source: Negotiations on the Gaza cease-fire agreement near the end

July 24, 2024
According to the source, US President Joe Biden is supposed to try to work out the last details with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Negotiations The Gaza truce agreement and the release of the hostages are nearing completion, a US official source tells news agency AFP.

According to the source, the President of the United States Joe Biden is meant to try to get the prime minister of Israel to file Benjamin Netanyahu with the last details. Biden and Netanyahu will meet on Thursday at the White House.

According to an official source, a possible truce is now dependent on a few details related to its implementation, as the extremist organization Hamas has relaxed its demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

