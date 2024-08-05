Gaza War | UN: UNRWA workers may have been involved in October 7 attack

The Gaza War|It appears from an internal UN investigation that some workers of the aid organization UNRWA may have been involved in the October 7 attack.

5.8. 21:23

of the UN Some employees of UNRWA, the aid organization for Palestinian refugees, may have been involved in the attack on October 7, the UN says after the completion of the investigation by the organization’s internal audit unit.

of the UN spokesman By Farhan Haq there are nine such employees and they will be dismissed. According to the spokesperson, the UN is evaluating further measures so that the claims can be confirmed once and for all.

The investigation was launched after Israel accused a total of 19 UNRWA employees of possible involvement in the attack at the beginning of the year. Israel has also made other accusations against the organization for its links to the extremist organization Hamas that governs Gaza.

Israel’s claims prompted several governments to abruptly suspend support for the organization, threatening its ability to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip. Several countries have since continued their financial support.

Finland suspended its support to UNRWA in January Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavion (ps) by decision until at the end of March it was reported that Finland will continue its support.

In the attack on Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations, more than a thousand people were killed and more than 250 hostages were taken.

The October 7 attack served as the starting point for Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.