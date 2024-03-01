Gaza War | UN team: A large number of gunshot wounds among those injured in the food arson attack

Al-Shifa hospital is said to have received more than 700 wounded after Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinian civilians seeking aid.

Gazan the victims of thursday's violence have a large number of gunshot wounds, reports the UN team that visited the hospital in Gaza.

UN staff had delivered medicine and fuel to the al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where a large number of Palestinian victims wounded in Thursday's gunfire are being treated.

of the UN Secretary General by António Guterres representative by Stéphane Dujarric al-Shifa hospital has reportedly received a total of more than 700 people who were wounded or injured on Thursday. About 200 are still hospitalized, according to Dujarric.

According to Dujarric, the UN team had reported that a large number of gunshot wounds had been found in the hospital. However, he did not know whether the UN representatives had been able to examine the bodies of the dead.

Al-Shifa staff had told the UN team that visited the hospital that the hospital had also received more than 70 people who died in Thursday's shooting.

The group that visited Al-Shifa consisted of representatives of the UN World Health Organization WHO, the UN children's organization UNICEF and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA.

Hamas According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than a hundred people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian civilians seeking aid. In addition, the ministry has said that well over 700 people were wounded or injured in the situation.

Israeli sources have confirmed to the news agency AFP that Israeli soldiers opened fire. According to the sources, the soldiers would have felt that the crowds gathered near the aid trucks would have been a threat.

The prime minister of the country Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery, on the other hand, has claimed that the vast majority of people would have been trampled or left under the trucks while trying to forcefully get relief supplies.

Israel has been bombing Gaza into ruins for several months now. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks in Gaza have already killed more than 30,000 people. Most of the dead have been women and children.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Guterres and several countries demanded an independent investigation into Thursday's events in Gaza.

Who became the president of the republic on Friday Alexander Stubb did not directly answer the question at his first press conference about how Finland would react to reports that Israeli soldiers had fired at Palestinians who sought aid and food in Gaza. Stubb said not all the details of what happened are known yet.