Gaza War | UN: Israel may use starvation of civilians as a weapon, a war crime

Negotiations in Doha, Qatar, have continued even though Israel's intelligence chief left the scene.

of the UN according to Israel may be using starvation in Gaza as an instrument of warfare, which is a war crime. The representative of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights told reporters about the matter Jeremy Laurence in Geneva. In addition, the Human Rights Commissioner has been published on the matter by Volker Türk opinion.

Türk and Laurence justify this view with the continuation of violence and the extent to which Israel restricts the delivery of aid to Gaza. Laurence pointed out that the court will decide whether sedation has been used as a weapon in war.

“The suffering of the people of Gaza is beyond measure,” Laurence said.

Human rights organization Human Rights Watch already in December accused Israel of killing civilians as part of warfare. Published on Monday of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report especially in the northern parts of Gaza, there is an immediate threat of famine.

Many aid organizations have reported on the enormous difficulties in reaching Gaza and especially its northern parts. The UN has been warning about the danger of famine for several weeks.

Israel has dismissed Türk's statement by saying that Türk is trying to blame Israel for the situation and ignore the responsibility of the extremist organization Hamas and the UN. Israel's representation at the UN emphasized that the country is at war with Hamas, not the Palestinians.

of the UN representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Jens Laerke has said that OCHA fears more than 200 people will starve to death every day if action is not taken. Türk also emphasizes in his statement that the clock is ticking all the time. In addition, he regrets that the alarm bells rung by both the UN and his office over the past months have not been heeded.

Representative of the World Health Organization WHO Margaret Harris has said that newborns are dying in Gaza due to underweight and that children are on the brink of starvation. According to him, there was no malnutrition in Gaza before the war. In addition, Harris has emphasized that the crisis is completely caused by people.

Israel's intelligence service The head of the Mossad has left Doha, Qatar, but negotiations on a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages are still ongoing. A representative of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells about it.

the head of the Mossad David Barnean was said to have previously traveled to Doha, where he was to meet the Egyptians and Qataris acting as mediators in the negotiations. No public statements have been made about the possible progress achieved in the negotiations.

A spokesman for Qatar's foreign ministry says technical teams are now reviewing the details of a potential deal. The main points were reviewed earlier by the chief negotiators.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the next step is a counter-proposal to the proposal of the extremist organization Hamas. However, even that is not the last stage of the process, and the creation of an agreement is not yet close. However, the representative of the ministry says that the continuation of negotiations has given cause for cautious optimism.

Previous talks to reach a ceasefire by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan failed.