After more than ten months of war in the Gaza Strip, many countries have contributed to support the Palestinian population in the midst of the conflict. Among them is The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has sent around 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza since the beginning of the conflict through maritime, land and air means, including more than 400 flights.

According to official statistics, The UAE has provided 40,000 tonnes of aid via 8 ships, 1,271 trucks and 414 flights, including 104 air operations inside Gaza.

In collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development and other international entities, the UAE has delivered 2,176 tons of food supplies by sea, in addition to completing the delivery of an additional 300 tons to northern Gaza.

On July 28, a ship from the UAE arrived at the port of Al Arish, loaded with 5,340 tons of aid, the largest shipment to date.

The UAE has also established 6 water desalination plants, benefiting more than 600,000 people, and has sent 5 automatic bakeries to serve 72,000 people daily.

In response to the medical crisis, UAE has received 794 Gaza residents along with 850 companions for medical treatment, following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In addition, on July 30, the UAE launched an initiative in collaboration with the World Health Organization to evacuate 85 patients and their families to Abu Dhabi.

In addition, The UAE has set up a field hospital in southern Gaza, with 200 beds and a medical team of more than 100 professionals, and has treated more than 22,955 patients.

The UAE has also donated over $46.7 million to support Gaza through various humanitarian programmes.

