Until the start of the Gaza war, green Hamas flags were banned in Ramallah. But this Friday, after the midday prayer, some 500 people spread out, dozens of them, at the doors of the Gamal Abdel Nasser mosque and set off towards Al Manara Square, the nerve center of the Palestinian administrative capital. The men and boys go ahead, dressed in all kinds of paraphernalia of the Islamist organization; The women follow them a few meters behind, some of them with photos of Houthi rebel leaders from Yemen, the group that, for weeks, has been firing its missiles against southern Israel. A man shouts in the middle of the crowd, which the others then join in. “Gaza is the land of freedom!” everyone repeats. “Victory is here!” The Palestinian police watch the scene from their cars, but do not intervene.

A few days after the Islamist attacks of October 7, with Israel shocked after 1,200 murders on its soil and more than 200 kidnapped, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari detailed the objectives of the military response that had just been launched: “ Completely destroy the government and military capacity of Hamas.” After more than two months of bombings and ground raids in Gaza that have caused the death of more than 19,000 people, including at least 11,000 women and children, according to the United Nations, the organization led by Ismail Haniye may have lost some of its capacity operational. But Hamas remains alive in the hearts of Palestinians. And the armed operation has only multiplied its support.

The popularity of this group – considered terrorist by the US and the EU and which Israel compares to the Islamic State – has grown in the Strip despite the enormous wave of destruction and the humanitarian disaster to which its inhabitants have been subjected. But not only in that territory, which he has governed since his electoral victory in 2006 and has controlled alone since a year later. In the West Bank, Hamas supporters have practically quadrupled with the war, as reflected in the latest poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), carried out in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation during the week. of humanitarian truce and exchange of prisoners and hostages that ended on December 1.

“People consider that Israel's aggression in Gaza is of a much larger dimension than the attacks of October 7,” explains Walid Ladadwe, one of the coordinators of the study, at the headquarters of his institute in Ramallah. “What Palestinians see in the media is that the bombings have caused the death of thousands of innocent people, while they understand that Hamas members are defending and protecting the population from these attacks,” he adds. “Citizens also value his ability to release Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. I am sure that their support will continue to grow as long as the war lasts.”

The results of Ladadwe's survey are overwhelming. Four in 10 Palestinians living in the occupied territories (43%) support Hamas. This is a figure that practically doubles that obtained just three months ago (22%), when the previous survey was carried out. In Gaza, growth has been moderate, going from 38% to 42%. But in the West Bank, where Israel's attacks have been minor, the rise has been exponential, going from 12% support obtained last September to 44% today.

Empathy with the suffering of Gazans has a lot to do with the phenomenon. But also the growing disaffection towards the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), especially in the West Bank, the territory it controls. Support for Al Fatah, President Mahmoud Abbas's party, has fallen from 26% to 17%. “The decline in popularity is due to the fact that citizens have seen that their relationship with Israel and the United States has not brought any progress for Palestine,” says Ladadwe. “The image of Israel's terrible massacres in Gaza has penalized them even more for that reason,” she continues.

Without work or opportunities

Just a few kilometers from that place, from a small grocery store in the Kalandia refugee camp (16,000 inhabitants), Yousef Abed al Hafiz, 69, a retired hotel worker and supporter of Al Fatah for decades, confirms this trend. “We have fought peacefully for many years, but what has been the result?” he asks. “Palestinian refugees continue to be discriminated against by our own government and our children do not have jobs or opportunities. “We live in poverty while our leaders only think about lining their pockets.”

Al Afiz assures that support for Hamas in the Kalandia countryside has been growing for years, but has multiplied with the war. “People consider that resistance is the only way to achieve their rights,” he maintains. “We Palestinians were completely forgotten. I am very sorry for the deaths that are occurring, but Hamas has managed to resurrect our cause and get everyone talking about it again,” he adds. “If there were elections today I would be the first to vote for them.”

It's not the only one. According to the PSR survey, if the polls were opened now – the last elections, which Hamas already won, were held in 2006 – the Islamist group would sweep 51% of the votes. Furthermore, 54% of those surveyed believe that Hamas is the organization that, despite its attacks on Israeli territory and the subsequent war in Gaza, deserves to represent and lead the Palestinian people, according to the survey. In September only 27% thought so.

A boy flashes a victory sign while holding a Hamas flag at the December 15 Ramallah demonstration. Manuel Altozano

The vast majority of those consulted consider the attacks of October 7 justified. Seven in 10 believe that Hamas's decision to carry them out was “correct.” The percentage of support for these actions is higher in the West Bank (82% of those surveyed) than in Gaza (57%), because in the latter territory many blame the Islamist movement for the wave of destruction caused by the bombings and raids. of Israel, according to Ladadwe, the coordinator of the survey. 89% consider that the 1,200 deaths caused by its military wing in Israel did not constitute a war crime, however, they do see the indiscriminate and systematic bombings in Gaza that way, according to 95% of those consulted.

“Almost everyone in the West Bank supports what happened on October 7,” says columnist and political analyst Nihad Abughosh at his home in Ramallah. “In the face of the widespread idea that the PNA and Abbas are handcuffed by Israel and are corrupt and thieves, Hamas has shown the Palestinians that they can achieve a lot with resistance,” he adds. “Abbas has also talked to us for years about resistance, but passive resistance, but he has achieved nothing.” “Added to all this is the brutality of this war, a disaster that will be very difficult to forget.”

Ladadwe adds: “It is clear that the Ezedin al Qasam Brigades [el brazo armado de Hamás] “They attacked Israel, but the Israelis have been killing Palestinians for years, taking them prisoner or demolishing their homes in both Gaza and the West Bank.” And he concludes: “With this war, Israel is not going to achieve its goal of ending the organization because, as the conflict progresses, people love and admire its combatants more and more. Many Palestinians think that they only want to defend them and return their land once and for all.”

A 17-year siege

Ahmed al Shialleh, vice president of the West Bank bar association, is one of many who show sympathy for such attacks. “It is very easy to understand why Hamas carried out these actions,” he says in Al Manara Square in Ramallah while he waits for the green flag protesters. “Gaza has been under Israeli siege for the past 17 years. It is an open-air prison for two million inhabitants. Thousands of Gazans wanted to emigrate, but they were not allowed and many died trying. “They have suffered four wars and years and more years of Israeli aggression.”

“Since the Oslo agreements [los que dieron lugar, en 1993 a la creación de la ANP configurando la actual división territorial], many years have passed in which our politicians have tried to achieve a negotiated solution, but people have realized that there is no horizon in that direction. Meanwhile, Israel's aggressiveness has not stopped increasing,” continues this lawyer, who for many years was a supporter of Al Fatah. “All of this has created an enormous distance between what society thinks and what its rulers do, and Hamas has been very adept at filling that gap. “People see it as the great hope.”

Friday, December 15. At 12:30 the omnipresent green of the procession of Hamas members and sympathizers that left the mosque goes down Al Nahda Street and takes the central square of Ramallah, less than a kilometer from the Muqata, the headquarters of the presidency of the ANP. The shouting gives way to a dead silence. Several protesters hoist a huge loudspeaker into the crowd on their shoulders. Through him, from his refuge in Qatar, one of the Hamas leaders, Husam Badran, addresses the attendees by telephone. “With this war against aggression we will fix the Palestinian house,” he says brightly. “This occupation has mobilized all Palestinians and will not end us,” he continues. Our fight will not end, we will not raise the white flag. We will liberate our land and the Al Aqsa mosque. Going back is not possible, our fight is the only way,” he concludes. The masses cheer him.

Hundreds of people gather in Al Manara Square in Ramallah in front of photos of children killed in the Israeli bombings of Gaza, on Friday, December 15. Manuel Altozano

