Gaza War | This is now known about the murder of the Hamas leader

The Gaza War|Very little is known about the attack in Tehran the night before Wednesday. HS compiles the most relevant information in this article.

Hamas political wing leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran early Wednesday morning. The extremist organization Hamas said Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran.

What was known about the case by Wednesday evening?

How was the attack made?

Impact happened around 2:00 am local time. The attack came just hours after Israel said it had killed a high-ranking commander of the extremist group Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon.

According to Iranian sources, the attack was carried out with a precision explosive device moving in the air. However, there is no information about what this means. It could be, for example, a cruise missile or an airplane loaded with explosives.

There have been no pictures of the building that was hit on social media.

There is also no completely certain information about who carried out the attack. The most likely perpetrator of the attack is Israel, which Hamas has also blamed for the attack, but the Israeli Defense Forces have refused to comment on the matter.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu a meeting on changes in the security situation is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. CNN, which reported on the matter, cited anonymous official sources.

Who was Haniyeh and why was he in Iran?

Hamas according to Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the meeting of the new president of Iran by Masoud Pezeshkian to the inauguration.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, on the other hand, said that the attack targeted Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran. According to the Revolutionary Guard, Haniyeh’s bodyguard was also killed in the attack.

For the past few years, Haniyeh lived in Doha, Qatar to avoid the blockade of Gaza and to be able to travel. His home in Gaza was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in November.

An anonymous source who spoke to the US news channel CNN about the matter says that Haniyeh played a key role in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

“He saw value in mediation, and was instrumental in achieving certain breakthroughs in the negotiations,” the source told CNN.

Hamas attacked Israel last October. The October attack has been followed by an intense armed conflict. A solution to the situation has been hoped for for several months. Both Israel and Hamas have publicly said they are favorable to ceasefire talks.

Despite the negotiations, the fighting in the Gaza Strip continues. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 39,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza as a result of hostilities since October.

Experts interviewed by the news agency Reuters do not believe that Haniyeh’s death will significantly affect the activities of Hamas’ armed wing in Gaza.

How has the attack been reacted to?

Gazan the conflict has long been feared to spread into a wider armed conflict in the Middle East.

The overnight attack has drawn criticism internationally, as it is feared to jeopardize the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The United States has distanced itself from the incident. Foreign minister Antony Blinken said the United States was not involved or even aware of the attack before it happened. Blinken also did not speculate on the wider consequences of the attack.

Blinken said the cease-fire is of paramount importance to the United States.

“From the beginning, we have tried to improve the situation in Gaza and prevent the conflict from spreading,” Blinken said, according to the AFP news agency.

The Prime Minister of Qatar acted as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani commented on the attack on Wednesday.

“How can mediation succeed if one side assassinates the other side’s peace negotiator?” wrote Al-Thani on message service X.

“Peace requires serious partners.”

Hamas and Iran have both vowed to avenge Haniyeh’s murder.