Gaza War | This is known about the alleged involvement of UN workers in the Hamas attack

After the suspicion came to light, several countries, including Finland, said they would stop supporting UNRWA.

UNRWA has said that the UN's internal inspection unit OIOS has started an investigation into the suspicion. Neither Israel nor UNRWA have elaborated on what exactly the accusations are about.

Israel told both UNRWA and the United States about it at the same time, which was the first to decide to suspend the aid.

Were UNRWA workers involved in the Hamas attack?

Is not it is not clear what kind of evidence Israel has presented to support its claims, and OIOS has not yet announced the investigation.

Of suspicions informed first, UNRWA and its director Philippe Lazzarini. The release states that Israel has given the organization information about the accusations, which the organization describes as “serious” and “shocking”. The press release clearly condemns the alleged activity, but Israel's claims are not directly confirmed.

“Any UNRWA employee who has been involved in acts of terrorism will be held responsible, including criminal responsibility,” the release states.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell so is age invited by statements as “accusations”. So did the spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller on Friday.

UNRWA aid workers organized food distribution at a school located in Deir al-Balah, where Gazans had fled from the Israeli attack in December.

Who is suspected of being involved in the attack?

of UNRWA according to CNN, about 13,000 of the organization's approximately 30,000 employees are in Gaza. According to the organization's website, most of the employees are Palestinian refugees.

Israel suspects that 12 workers were involved in the Hamas attack. Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said on Sunday that the employment of nine of them has been terminated. One of them has been confirmed dead and two have not been identified.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu adviser Mark Regev claimed in an interview with the British Sky News that the cases are not an exception, but “the tip of the iceberg”.

“Unfortunately, Hamas and UNRWA have a structural relationship,” Regev told Sky News.

of UNRWA by it's about a few people in a large organization. Lazzarini said in the press release that the organization has always told Israel about the backgrounds of its employees, and they have not previously caused concern.

The Israeli Armed Forces told CNN on Saturday that based on the evidence gathered by the intelligence, it appears that the UNRWA facilities were used for “terrorist purposes”. When asked, the Armed Forces did not say what the claim was based on, but directed to follow the UN's internal investigation.

Regev also said that Israel has given the organization the names of the suspects. They have not been published. According to Regev, Hamas itself had shared much of the information on social media that led to suspicions.

“Hamas started broadcasting live on social media … so the people involved in many of these crimes and their faces are visible,” Regev said.

What has resulted from the accusations?

Ten country, including Finland, has decided to suspend the payment of UNRWA support money. Finland has supported the organization annually with five million euros. The United States has supported the organization financially the most: it gave to the organization last year more than 190 million euros.

Among others, Norway and Ireland have said separately that they will continue to provide support before the investigation is completed.

UNRWA announced on Saturday that the support has been vital for the more than two million residents of Gaza.

“I call on countries that have suspended aid to reconsider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian aid,” commented Lazzarini in the press release.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz demanded on Friday in the message service X that UNRWA's Lazzarini resign. Hamas, on the other hand, has accused Israel of incitement against UN organizations, reports, among other things, a British newspaper The Guardian.