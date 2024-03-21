Gaza War | This is how Finland's attitude towards Israel's military actions compares to the rest of the world

Unlike, for example, Sweden and Norway, Finland freezes UNRWA support.

Gazan the conflict escalated into war in October last year. At that time, a brutal terrorist attack was carried out on Israel from the occupied Gaza Strip. About 1,200 people were killed and at least 200 were taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas.

The sympathies of the world were on Israel's side. Since then, Israel has been attacking Gaza for months, regardless of the number of civilian casualties.

So far, more than 31,700 Palestinians, including more than 13,000 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes. There is not enough humanitarian aid to reach the area and at least a quarter of the remaining residents of Gaza are on the brink of starvation.

In the course of months, the world's attitude towards Israel and its military actions has changed. They can be judged on the basis of the support received by the UN organization UNRWA, the arms trade with Israel and the support for the cease-fire.

UNRWA

Israel claimed in January that employees of the UN organization UNRWA, which supplies humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, were involved in the October terrorist attacks. No evidence of any kind to support the claims however, it is not seen.

Nevertheless, several countries, including Finland, stopped funding the organization.

UNRWA is the only international aid organization that has been able to deliver aid to Gaza. With a huge humanitarian disaster underway in the region, the decision to cut off funding to the aid organization has divided opinion.

For example, Norway, Switzerland and Spain have continued funding UNRWA.

German Tagesspiegel in the interview Norwegian Foreign Minister Barth Eide commented on the decision saying that suspending aid would have been an overreaction to Israel's accusations.

Eide emphasized that Norway condemns the attacks by Hamas, but pointed out that Israel's response is bound by humanitarian law.

“The scale of the destruction and the manner of warfare — large-scale attacks on entire neighborhoods — are the problem,” Eide said.

Sweden, Canada and Australia have reversed their decision to end UNRWA funding.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong comment To the AP, the decision to return the funding, saying that according to the best understanding of the country's government, UNRWA is not a terrorist organization.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio (ps) has justified Finland's decision to end support precisely with suspicions of terrorism.

Gun stores

Support Israel's actions in Gaza can also be viewed through arms sales.

UN experts appealed at the end of February, that all countries would suspend the export of weapons and ammunition used in Gaza to Israel.

At least Belgium, Italy and Spain have made the decision to suspend Israel's arms exports.

The latest addition to the group was Canada, whose parliament voted on the matter on Monday. While Israel's right to self-defense is recognized, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern over Israel's plans to attack Rafah and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In the Netherlands, on the other hand, the Supreme Court decided that the trade of fighter parts with Israel must be suspended. The reason is that they could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

Also in Britain has been considered Putting Israel's arms export licenses on hold.

Instead, Finland's arms trade with Israel has continued. Finland in November bought David's Sling anti-aircraft system from Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Rafah, where 1.4 million people have packed.

Cease-fire

Different one after another, the leaders of the countries have wished for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Even Israel's strongest partner, the United States presented recently vice president of a particularly emphatic wish for it Horrible Harris with the mouth. The United States has also been involved in negotiating a cease-fire agreement that both Hamas and Israel could agree to.

However, the words have not turned into actions, and the United States has not supported the ceasefire proposals made at the UN.

In February, it vetoed the progress of the Security Council's cease-fire proposal and proposed its own model of a temporary cease-fire in its place. 13 of the 15 countries of the Council supported the motion, Great Britain abstained.

Ceasefire votes are something that Finland has turned its head on throughout the war.

Back in October, Finland abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of a ceasefire. At that time, 120 countries voted for support and 45 abstained.

In the December UN General Assembly's vote on the same matter, the resolution was already approved by a majority of 153 countries. Finland also voted for this.

See also Sculptures | President Koivisto's memorial in Helsinki will be announced next week A Palestine protest was organized in New York on Tuesday. US political support for Israel has been unwavering until now.

I finish finally, no other country's attitude toward Israel's military action matters as much as the United States.

Joe Biden of waning patience has been seen some signs. For example, he praised his Democrat colleague's speech in favor of Israel. Still, no significant change of direction has been seen in the US's attitude towards Israel's military actions.

There would also be hard ways: the United States could link the continuation of military support to Israel with a change in warfare strategy, it could vote in favor of UN resolutions and it could impose sanctions on Israel's extreme right, list Financial Times.

So far, however, the destruction of Gaza has not changed the attitude of Israel's most prominent supporter towards the Gaza war.

Several children have died of starvation in Gaza during the war. The delivery of humanitarian aid to the region is largely frozen.

Correction March 21 at 8:25 a.m.: The story stated that humanitarian aid would not be able to reach the Gaza Strip. Fixed so that not enough humanitarian aid can reach the area. Correction at 8:47: Barth Eide is Norway's foreign minister, not prime minister.