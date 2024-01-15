Monday, January 15, 2024
Gaza War | The video shows the devastation in Gaza during the first 100 days of the war

January 15, 2024
Israel has hit population centers in the Gaza Strip with thousands of missiles and bombs after fighters from the terrorist organization Hamas attacked civilians on the Israeli side.

According to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza, a total of 24,100 people have died in the Israeli strikes. In addition, up to half of the buildings in the area have been damaged in the bombings.

The video accompanying this article shows the destruction in the Gaza Strip during the first hundred days of the war.

