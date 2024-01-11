Gaza War | The US struck against the Houthis in Yemen for the first time in many years

Allied countries were involved in the attacks, which targeted, among other things, air defense systems and weapons depots, US official sources say.

United States and Britain have carried out attacks against Houthi rebels in Yemen, news agencies say, among other things Reuters and AP and a US magazine New York Times.

The attack is described in the international media as a massive counterattack. The Houthi rebels have carried out numerous drone and missile strikes against cargo ships in the Red Sea in recent months.

According to AP, the US and British armed forces bombed a dozen targets allegedly used by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. According to AP's US official sources, at least fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles launched from warships have been used in the attacks.

According to AP's sources, the list of military targets includes, among other things, air defense systems and weapons depots.

According to New York Times official sources, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Bahrain are also believed to be participating in the operation by providing logistical, intelligence and other assistance.

Reuters according to the attacks are believed to be the first that the United States has carried out against the Houthis in Yemen since 2016. According to the US officials who commented on the matter anonymously to Reuters, an official announcement about the attacks is also expected soon.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council demanded an immediate end to the Houthi rebels' attacks in the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels say they are seeking to attack ships bound for Israel to support Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is waging a bloody war against the extremist group Hamas. The Houthis began their missile and drone strikes after Israel began heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked Israel in early October.

About a week ago, the United States and its allies gave the Houthi rebels a final warning to stop the attacks or face military action.