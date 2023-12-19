Gaza War | The US-led coalition is trying to curb Houthi missile strikes in the Red Sea

The Houthi “defense minister” said of the alliance that “the Red Sea will become your graveyard.”

of the United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Monday that a US-led coalition of 10 countries will begin protecting traffic in the trade-critical Red Sea from attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Austin said in the bulletin, that in addition to the United States, the “Operation Prosperity Protector” alliance includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, and the non-NATO countries Seychelles and Bahrain. This is not a NATO operation.

Red Sea through and through the Suez Canal a very significant part – about twelve percent – of the world's goods and oil traffic passes.

Houthi rebels operating from Yemen have attacked ships with missiles and drones to disrupt trade to Israel. According to the rebels, the purpose is to show support for the Palestinians.

Representing the rebels Mohammed Abdulsalam told the Reuters news agency that the Houthis will continue their “support for Palestine and the Gaza Strip” until the blockade of Gaza is lifted and the residents of the area receive food and medicine.

“Our attitude to the Palestinian issue will not change, whether a maritime alliance is established or not,” Abdulsalam said.

Iran International news website borrowed by Houthi “Minister of Defense” Mohammad Nasser Al-Atafi in turn said that the Houthis would have the ability to “sink your ships, submarines and warships”.

“The Red Sea will become your graveyard,” he was reported to have said.

Many companies have announced that they will stop using the route. Osa plans to circle their ships around Africa, which will increase the distance by about 13,000 kilometers and the travel time by 10–14 days.

According to the AFP news agency, the attacks by the Houthis have caused insurance companies to raise insurance premiums for cargo ships considerably. Therefore, using the Suez Canal has turned into an unprofitable activity for some.

of Yemen the civil war has generally been seen as a proxy war between the Iranians and the Saudis. Iran supports the Houthis, while the Saudi-led coalition has supported the forces fighting the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

There has been a calmer period in the war in Yemen for more than a year, when peace has been brokered between the parties. At the beginning of this year, Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their diplomatic relations In a process mediated by China.

The Norwegian tanker Strinda was hit by a missile attack by Houthi rebels on December 11.

The Houthis have fired on the ships of several countries recently. For example, Norwegian ships have been attacked.

The U.S. military stated last week that the Houthi attacks against the ships were “entirely Iranian-enabled” actions, the news channel NPR for example tells.

Iran also supports the Lebanon-based Hezbollah organization, which has stepped up its attacks on the northern parts of Israel during the Gaza war. Iran has also supported the terrorist organization Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel sparked the ongoing Gaza war.

According to experts, the Houthis are trying to increase their support with their attacks, which has decreased during the long-lasting civil war in Yemen. The Houthi tribes recognize the Shia branch of Zaidiism, which opposes the Sunni-majority regime.

Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned last week that the planned US coalition against the Houthis would face “unusual problems”, al-Jazeera told.