Gaza War | The US gives billions of dollars in fighter jets and bombs to Israel

Critics have called for Joe Biden to cut US aid.

United States gives billions of dollars worth of fighter jets and bombs to Israel, reported The Washington Post and the news agency Reuters citing its sources. The exact value of the aid is not known.

According to media reports, the new weapon packages contain more than 1,800 pieces of 2,000-pound, or rather 900-kilogram MK 84 bombs, and 500 pieces of 500-pound, or approximately 225-kilogram MK 82 bombs.

The deal to deliver billions in arms aid came despite growing criticism and concern over Israel's military operations in Gaza. Special concern has been aroused by Israel's planned ground attack near the Egyptian border in Rafah.

of the United States president Joe Biden criticize in early March, Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attitude towards the war in Gaza is more of a detriment than a benefit to Israel.

Biden called on Netanyahu to take the growing number of civilian casualties in Gaza more seriously. According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, more than 32,000 Palestinians have died since October 7.

At the same time, however, Biden swore that he would never abandon Israel.

Israel is a long-time ally of the United States. US military aid to Israel is $3.8 billion annually.

According to Reuters, the decision to provide armed aid is a result of the Israeli Defense Minister by Yoav Gallant from a visit to Washington on Tuesday.

Among other things news channel CNN already reported before the visit that the defense minister is expected to request more weapons and equipment to support Israel in the war in Gaza.