Gaza War | The United States will soon end the use of its temporary port in Gaza permanently

The Gaza War|The structure intended for the delivery of aid supplies, which was installed in late spring, has been removed all the time due to weather conditions, and in addition, distribution in the countries has slowed down.

United States plans to soon permanently end its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through its temporary port facility. The US authorities announced this on Thursday.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Maj.-Gen Pat Ryder’s according to the temporary harbor operations will be stopped soon. According to him, more information about practical processes and schedules will be known in the next few days.

The structure, which cost a total of 230 million dollars, was first installed on the Gaza coast in mid-May. Since then, it has been repeatedly detached from the beach due to weather conditions, in addition to which the project has also encountered problems due to the prevailing conditions on land.

The harbor structure was damaged by bad weather in May and had to be removed for repairs. It was fixed again in early June. After this, however, the structure was moved to Israel’s Ashdod port on June 14, so that it could be protected from heavy waves.

At the end of last month, the port structure was once again detached from the coast, as the waves were expected to be strong in the area. According to Ryder, efforts had been made to re-anchor the structure to the shore on Wednesday to continue humanitarian efforts, but this had not been successful due to technical and weather-related problems.

According to Ryder, the temporary port, its supporting vessels and other supplies will return to the port of Ashdod, where they are to remain for the time being. According to him, a new anchoring date has not been determined.

of the United States president Joe Biden announced the establishment of a temporary port in March. Israel has prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid by land, including by closing the border crossings to Gaza, and the port facility was used to deliver aid when it was operational.

According to Ryder, a total of more than 8,100 tons of humanitarian aid has been delivered to the shore through the temporary port, where aid organizations can collect relief supplies for further delivery.

Distribution has proven to be a problem, however, as the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) suspended aid deliveries through the temporary port last month so the organization could assess the security situation after Israel carried out a military operation near the port structure.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health under Hamas, Israel has already killed at least more than 38,000 people in Gaza in about nine months, the vast majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel attacked Gaza after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October. According to AFP’s calculations based on figures from the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians.