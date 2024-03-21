Gaza War | The United States demands an immediate cessation of fighting in Gaza and the release of the hostages

The United States has previously rejected ceasefire demands in the UN Security Council on several occasions.

United States has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council demanding an immediate cessation of fighting in Gaza combined with the release of the hostages.

The US Secretary of State Visiting Saudi Arabia told about it Antony Blinken to the local media.

“We very much hope that countries will support it (the draft resolution),” Blinken told the local al-Hadath.

“I think it would send a strong message,” he added.

United States has used his veto on several occasions in recent months to block ceasefire demands in the Security Council. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed at least nearly 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza, but the United States has remained steadfast in its support for its close ally.

“Of course we support Israel and its right to defend itself — but at the same time, it's imperative that the civilians who are at risk and who are suffering so terribly — that we focus on them, that we put them first, protecting civilians and getting humanitarian aid to them,” he continued.

Middle East visit It's Blinken's sixth since Israel declared war on Hamas following a surprise attack in October and began ravaging Gaza with airstrikes and attacks.

After Saudi Arabia, the US minister is scheduled to visit Egypt and then Israel.

The US administration's rhetoric towards its ally has hardened recently, even as the country has continued to support Israel.

While Blinken is visiting the region, negotiations on a ceasefire continue in Qatar, where mediators met on Wednesday for the third day in a row. Efforts have again been made in Qatar to bring about a truce between the parties, but there have been few signs in the air that an agreement will soon be found.

A plan is being discussed in Qatar that would bring a temporary pause in the fighting. In addition, Hamas hostages would be exchanged for Palestinians in Israeli prisons and the delivery of aid would be increased.