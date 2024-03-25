Gaza War | The UN special rapporteur says Israel is guilty of genocide – the US does not believe

The crushing nature and scale of Israel's assault on Gaza and the devastating living conditions it has caused reveal an intent to destroy Palestinians as a group, the report says.

in the United States there is no reason to believe that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, a US official told AFP on Monday.

The US representative commented on the issue after the UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese had accused Israel of genocide in his report.

According to the official, the US administration is aware of the report. However, he said the country had long opposed the special rapporteur's mandate and accused Albanese of an anti-Israel bias.

Israel has reduced Gaza to unlivable ruins for more than five months, and according to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, Israel has prevented aid transports from entering the northern parts of Gaza.

The UN estimated earlier this month that approximately 330,000 people in the northern part of Gaza are at risk of starvation by May at the latest, if the amount of aid cannot be increased quickly. A representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence according to Israel may be using starvation in Gaza as a means of warfare, which would be a war crime.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed more than 32,200 people in Gaza. The victims have mostly been women and children.

Palestinian Territories according to Albanese, who deals with the human rights situation, there are clear indications that Israel has violated three of the five crimes listed in the UN Genocide Convention.

In his report entitled Anatomy of Genocide, he lists that Israel has at least killed members of a single ethnic group, caused them serious physical or mental injuries, and intentionally created living conditions for them that are estimated to lead to the group's physical destruction in part or in whole.

“The crushing nature and scale of Israel's assault on Gaza and the devastating living conditions it has caused reveal an intent to physically destroy Palestinians as a group,” Albanese said in the report.

Albanese is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, who, however, does not directly speak on behalf of the UN. Albanese's report is scheduled to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

Israel rejected the report on Monday, saying Albanese's accusations were a distortion of reality.

In his report Albanese emphasizes that Israeli crimes referring to genocide have followed Israeli statements expressing genocidal intentions.

Albanese points out that high-ranking Israeli officials have made statements underlining efforts to expel Palestinians from the region and replace them with Israeli settlers. According to the report, evacuation orders and safe zones have been used as instruments of genocide to achieve ethnic cleansing.

The report also stated that Israel treats all Palestinians and their infrastructure as terrorists or supporting terrorists, making everyone in the area either targets or collateral damage.

“This way, no Palestinian in Gaza is safe,” he said, stressing that Israel's actions have had devastating consequences, costing the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The report also emphasized that Israel's abuses against Palestinians had not started since the October attack on Israel by Hamas fighters.