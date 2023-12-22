Gaza War | The UN Security Council demands unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution. Russia and the United States abstained from the vote.

of the UN the Security Council has adopted a resolution calling on all parties to allow unhindered and safe access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Thirteen members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, while Russia and the United States abstained from voting.

The resolution also called for the creation of “conditions for a permanent cessation of hostilities”, but did not call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.