Gaza War | The three foreign ministers again demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

According to Jordan's foreign minister, international law has no effect on Israel on the ground.

french, On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan again demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken by Palestinian fighters. The trio spoke about it at a joint press conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said that the French government intends to present a political solution to the war in the UN Security Council. According to him, the draft contains criteria for the two-state model, which the international community has long supported but which Benjamin Netanyahu led by the Israeli government opposes.

On Monday The UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ordered on Thursday that Israel must immediately ensure the access of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where civilians are on the brink of starvation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi said at a press conference in Cairo that international law no longer has any effect on Israel on the ground. He stressed that the real disaster is the inability of the international community to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

In addition, Safadi said the Israeli government made a political decision to use starvation as a weapon.

Ministerial trio also reiterated their governments' support for UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees. The organization's funding has been in crisis since Israel accused some of the organization's employees of having been involved in an attack by the extremist organization Hamas last October.

“Israel is not only starving the Palestinians but wants to kill the only actor standing in the way of starvation,” Safadi said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Gaza could not tolerate any more destruction and humanitarian suffering. He also called on Israel to open the border crossings to the Gaza Strip to transport humanitarian aid.