Gaza War | The staunch support of Israel in the West is beginning to crack, says a Finnish researcher

According to Middle East researcher Antti Tarvainen, Western countries now diplomatically travel on two tracks.

A terrorist organization The attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, in which more than 1,400 people were killed, caused the Western countries in particular to strongly support Israel. However, the bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has continued for almost a month and nearly 10,000 dead Palestinians have caused the Western Front to crack, says a Finnish researcher.

“Now that the situation has dragged on, the unconditional support from the West is beginning to falter a bit. Mainstream Western diplomacy is now trying to do two things at the same time: pledge unconditional support to Israel and at the same time try to promote a humanitarian ceasefire and the protection of Gazan civilians,” says a researcher at the Middle East Institute Foundation. Antti Tarvainen for STT.

Due to the huge number of civilian casualties, residents of western countries have mobilized for anti-war demonstrations in Europe and the United States, and under pressure from their citizens, western leaders have started to give “gently-spoken” criticism of Israel as well, says Tarvainen.

The researcher characterizes the Western countries as now performing a diplomatic tightrope dance, in which they try to please both Israel and the Arab countries, which demand an end to the war. US Secretary of State touring the Middle East Antony Blinken has said the US supports a humanitarian ceasefire, which Israel has so far refused.

Finnish researcher used to work near the center of the events in the West Bank in Ramallah, from where he has however now evacuated to Cyprus. The reason was the weakened security situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“The situation on the West Bank is getting worse every day. The places there are really isolated from each other, it’s difficult to move around, people can’t go to work and food deliveries have become less frequent. Violence is also on the rise, especially violence committed by settlers,” says Tarvainen.

Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war, says, among other things Financial Times.

Tarvainen and his employers have not yet decided whether they will return to Finland, but plan to monitor the development of the situation from Cyprus for the time being.

I need it it is amazing that the solid support enjoyed by Israel has lasted this long.

“If you think about the situation in Gaza, the bombing campaign has been completely unprecedented. The number of bombs dropped by Israel in the first week of the war was more than what the U.S.-led coalition bombed against ISIS in a month at its peak… Israel has been able to extend that unwavering support very skillfully, and now only a little over a month later, critical voices are starting to emerge,” says the researcher.

In the first week of the war alone, Israel dropped about 6,000 bombs on the small and densely populated Gaza, said Israeli Air Force.

Could Israel go so far in its war that even the United States would withdraw its support?

“I have to say that I don’t know what the red line is that should still be crossed… It is very difficult to see the United States reducing its military support to Israel. A lot can happen to get to such a point,” says Tarvainen.

According to the researcher, actions stronger than words from the West are unlikely to be seen as long as Israel feels that it is struggling for its existence. According to the Finnish researcher, the speech of Israel’s military leaders and politicians is so far still so radical that there is no hope of softening.

of Israel and the war between Hamas has plunged the West into a diplomatic quagmire. The United States and European countries are having trouble maintaining their credibility, because in the countries of the global south, the attitude of Western countries towards Israel and the Palestinians has been seen as two-faced when compared to the talk about Ukraine.

“However, the West’s geopolitical and normative power in the world has been based on speeches in favor of democracy, human rights and international law. It seems double standard that these principles are not protected when it comes to Israel and Palestine. This challenges the geopolitical activity and influence of the West,” says Tarvainen.

According to the researcher, Western countries may face the end of the era of high principles and universalism in international politics, when these values ​​can no longer be credibly promoted in the world.

“Clearly siding with Israel in this situation makes it really difficult and undermines the credibility of such principles.”

So in the so-called global south, other countries in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East have rallied strongly to the side of the civilians in Gaza and against the Israeli bombings. The exception is India, which has a Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi’s during the period has profiled as a solid supporter of Israel.

Israel’s diplomatic position has also become difficult as a result of the war. Before the attack on October 7, Israel had slowly warmed its relations with several Arab countries, and the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia was on the horizon.

This process is now on hold, and due to popular opposition, it may be difficult for Arab leaders to reach out to Israel in the future.