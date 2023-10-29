Gaza War | The situation in Gaza’s hospitals is unsustainable and safe evacuation is impossible, according to WHO and Doctors Without Borders

There are thousands of civilians seeking refuge in the hospitals of Gaza City, says Tiina Saarikoski of the Finnish Red Cross.

Finland Director of Red Cross international aid operations Tiina Saarikoski and the Finnish executive director of the aid organization Doctors without borders Linda Konate are calling for aid supplies to be transported immediately to the Gaza crisis area in order to secure the operation of the hospitals.

In addition to the wounded, there are currently thousands of civilians in Gaza’s hospitals, says Saarikoski.

“Red Crescent employees estimate that there are more than 12,000 civilians seeking refuge in the two hospitals operating in the Gaza City area, in addition to the patients,” says Saarikoski.

According to Konate, the difficult situation in Gaza’s hospitals has been going on for a long time, when the hospitals are completely overloaded and fuel and medicine are running out.

“Surgeries may be performed, for example, on the floor or without proper anesthetics,” Konate describes.

The injured were brought to al-Shifa hospital on Sunday.

Palestine The Red Crescent said on Sunday morning that it had received a request from the Israeli authorities to evacuate al-Quds Hospital. According to it, Israel has carried out attacks only 50 meters away from the hospital.

Director General of the World Health Organization WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote the message service in X (formerly Twitter) that it is impossible to evacuate the hospital without endangering the lives of the patients.

Also according to Konate, the organization Doctors Without Borders, it is very difficult to evacuate the hospital.

“In any situation, it is difficult to evacuate a hospital because there can be very unstable patients who are difficult to move. In addition, there may not be any safe route to move them out,” says Konate.

“These two combined lead to the fact that not everyone can be evacuated and the hospitals are left with patients and medical staff,” he continues.

Konate according to what makes the situation in Gaza exceptional is how long it takes for humanitarian aid to arrive.

“We operate in many wars, but usually there is a momentary ceasefire or calm so that people can be helped. For three weeks now, such a moment has not come. Some kind of ceasefire is needed so that humanitarian aid can be delivered,” says Konate.

“From what I’ve heard from local colleagues, yes, this is quite unprecedented, even though they are used to a long-lasting conflict there.”

According to Konate, the international community should do more to achieve a ceasefire and to get humanitarian aid.

“Without it, this situation will only get worse – even though it feels like it can’t get any worse, it unfortunately can for the people who are there,” sighs Konate.

Israeli airstrike damage in Rafah.

Phone- and internet connections in Gaza were cut off on Friday and ambulances, for example, could not get information about the wounded.

The ambulances of the Red Crescent drove to strategic locations to wait for information about the attacks, and then moved to the areas of the attacks to help, SPR’s Saarikoski says.

Message connections have been restored in the area on Sunday, and the employees of the Red Crescent have been contacted and have a picture of the situation. However, as of 4 am Finnish time on Sunday, Doctors Without Borders had not been able to contact its approximately 300 employees in the region.

Some of them have fled to the south with their families, some have remained in hospitals in the north, says Konate.

“The first priority is to find out if they are alive and well and then to get information about the situation in the hospitals. Of course, the connection itself doesn’t solve anything, then we just know the seriousness of the situation,” says Konate.