Gaza War | The port project now moved forward: the American ship set sail

The goal is to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by sea.

Plans to build a temporary port in Gaza have now moved forward. The U.S. Middle East Command Center (Centcom) said on Sunday on message service X that a ship carrying construction materials for the port departed on Saturday from an army base in Virginia, USA.

President of the United States Joe Biden announced his order to build a temporary port in Gaza this week. The goal is to enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to the region by sea. However, according to Biden, there are no US soldiers landing in Gaza.

There is no information yet on the duration of the construction of the port, but it is assumed to take weeks. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that he hoped that the aid would arrive by sea already during the weekend.

Gazan the temporary port may not bring much relief to the acute emergency of civilians, experts have estimated.

Director of the Middle East Institute Susanne Dahlgren evaluate for HS earlier this weekthat the United States is fed up with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the policy of appeasement towards the Palestinians and is now looking for new solutions in the long term.

Among other things, the World Health Organization WHO has warned of a widespread famine in Gaza. It is known that more than ten children have already died of malnutrition.

Israel has blocked and made it difficult for aid transports to go by land to Gaza. The United States and several other countries have been airdropping aid into Gaza, but on Friday at least five people were killed when aid packages fell into a crowd.