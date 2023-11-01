Gaza War | The names of six Finnish citizens are on the list of evacuees from Gaza to Egypt

According to Jussi Tanner, head of consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finnish citizens had not yet crossed the border in the afternoon.

Six Finnish citizens’ names are on the evacuation list published by the extremist organization Hamas.

The Russian state-owned news agency Tass reports From the list published by Hamas on Wednesday. According to Tassi’s information, those on the evacuation list have been given permission to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt.

Tanner’s according to that, there are other Finnish citizens in Gaza than those shown on the list.

According to him, getting on the list is necessary if you want to get out of Gaza. Tanner urges everyone in Gaza who is Finnish to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they haven’t done so yet.

Another thing is how people can move in the conflict zone, says Tanner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs verifies the identities, after which the names are reported to the authorities who are able to influence the exit from the area, says Tanner.

According to him, the list is managed by at least Israel and Egypt.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) told HS, that there were a total of 12 Finnish citizens in Gaza on Wednesday. According to Valtonen, Finland is currently working to get the Finns out of the area.

On Wednesday in the morning, the first people got from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

In the afternoon, the first 90 wounded were transported across the border in ambulances.

According to the Reuters news agency, Israel and Egypt have agreed on which foreign passport holders can leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. The list of these persons has been agreed upon between the countries.

According to the news agency, the relevant embassies have also been informed about the list in advance.

Reuters news agency reported that an Egyptian security source said that 500 foreign passport holders will be able to cross the border from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday.

News agency Reuters reported that the British Foreign Office has informed that the departure of British citizens from the besieged Gaza will probably take place in stages.

“For our understanding, the (Rafahi) border crossing point will be opened under control for a limited period of time so that certain groups of foreign nationals and seriously wounded people can leave,” the ministry says on messaging service X.

“Therefore, it is likely that the departure of British citizens from Gaza will take place in stages over the coming days,” the ministry stated.

