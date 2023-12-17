Gaza War | The Israeli operation at the hospital has ended: according to the Palestinians, Israel set fire to the patient rooms and arrested the staff

According to OCHA, the director of the hospital and about 70 other members of the medical staff had been arrested.

of Israel the armed forces says it has ended its military operations in the area of ​​the hospital located in the Gaza Strip. The armed forces say that during their operation they found weapons and arrested around 80 members of the extremist organization Hamas.

Hamas has described the operation at Kamal Adwan's hospital as a horrific massacre.

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said on Wednesday that Israeli forces had fired on patient rooms and detained hospital staff during a siege that lasted several days.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said on Wednesday that the director of the hospital and about 70 other members of the medical staff had been arrested.

Some of those arrested have since been released, but OCHA also reports reports of ill-treatment of those arrested.

of Israel the armed forces say Hamas used the hospital as a command center. According to the armed forces, in addition to the arrests, the Israeli forces have destroyed the “terrorist infrastructure” in the area of ​​the hospital and found “numerous weapons”.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, many weapons were found in the hospital. The photo shared by the armed forces on Saturday shows a handgun allegedly found in the hospital.

The Armed Forces says that Israeli soldiers also interrogated the hospital's staff. According to the Armed Forces, the employees had said that the weapons had been hidden in the lockers.

In its statement on Saturday, Hamas accused Israeli forces of destroying the tents of people who fled their homes and sought shelter in the area with bulldozers and caused several deaths.