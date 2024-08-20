Gaza War | The Israeli military says it has found six hostages dead

The Gaza War|According to the army, the bodies were found deep in the tunnel network in the Gaza Strip. The United States continues to promote a ceasefire while hostilities have continued.

of Israel the army has said on Tuesday that it found the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel under Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip at the end of the fighting. According to Haaretz newspaper the hostages may have died in previous airstrikes in the area, but according to the Israeli army, there was no certainty.

According to the army, Israeli forces had operated in the vicinity in March, but at that time no hostages had been found, Haaretz reported.

The families of the hostages have been informed of the discovery of the identified bodies, AFP reported. The discovery was made on Monday evening.

“During the operation, the troops located a tunnel shaft about ten meters deep. [Se] led to an underground tunnel route where the bodies of the hostages were found,” the Israeli military said.

The representatives of the families of the hostages have demanded that Israel ensure the return of the remaining hostages to Israel through negotiations.

An extremist organization Hamas has assured that it is committed to the US president Joe Biden to the plan for a ceasefire outlined in May. The organization condemns Biden’s claims that Hamas is withdrawing from the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to Hamas, with his remarks, Biden is giving Israel a green light to continue the war, and the claims do not correspond to the organization’s real position.

At the end of the first day of the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago, Biden had said that Israel could accept the agreement, but that Hamas would back out of it.

The US Secretary of State visited Israel on Monday by Antony Blinken according to which Israel has accepted the US armistice proposal.

Blinken met the Prime Minister of Israel during the month Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and described having previously had a “fruitful” conversation with him. The meeting lasted three hours.

“He supports [ehdotusta]. Hamas must now do the same,” Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been touring the countries of the Middle East diligently since the Gaza war broke out. On Monday, he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I blink has visited Egypt on Tuesday, where he met the country’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warns of an expansion of the conflict.

“The time has come to end the ongoing war, resort to wisdom and maintain the language of peace and diplomacy,” al-Sisi said in a statement after the meeting.

From Egypt, Blinken continues his journey to Doha, Qatar to meet the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Blinken, who has already visited the Middle East for the ninth time in a year, described the opportunity at hand as the “best and maybe the last” opportunity to end the war.

Ceasefire talks took place last week for two days in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and will continue this week in Cairo, Egypt.

Hostilities have continued

of Israel the attack on Gaza City killed at least 12 people and injured several others, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

The AFP has not been able to independently confirm the death toll.

The Israeli armed forces say they have carried out a targeted attack on the command center of the extremist organization Hamas.

In recent weeks, Israel has struck several schools across Gaza, accusing them of being the locations of Hamas command centers, which Hamas has denied.

The extremist organization Hezbollah, on the other hand, says that it fired several rockets towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

According to Hezbollah, the launches are a response to Israel’s attacks on weapons depots in eastern Lebanon on Monday.

According to the Israeli armed forces, 55 rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, according to the Israeli media Haaretz. According to the armed forces, some of the rockets were intercepted and some fell in open areas.